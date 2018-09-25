HNL 091918 Grantfork

Grantfork Historical Society
The Historical Society will host a fun event in conjunction with the Grantfork Fireman’s Open House. The event will take place on the grounds of St. Gertrude’s Church and will include food, bluegrass music, old tractor/small engine display, crafts and baked goods.
There will be a Community Prayer Service from noon to 12:30 p.m. followed by a presentation by Barb Kay in her portrayal of Dolly Madison as she talks about Illinois in the War of 1812.
Other events for the afternoon will include a photographer taking Fall pictures.
The fire department will have a safety demonstration on the use of a fire extinguisher and will have the Smoke House on the grounds for a safety demonstration to go along with Fire Safety Week.
There will be many activities for the children and will include a raffle. Contact Wendy Heilig 618-444-2520 for further information.
St. Gertrude’s Catholic Church
St. Gertrude’s Alter Society meeting will be Monday, Sept. 24 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Gertrude’s Hall. All ladies are welcome to attend.
St. Gertrude, St. Nicholas and Immaculate Conception Catholic Churches have contracted with Lifetouch Photography to do a Directory of the three parishes.
Each family will receive a free directory as well as a free 8x10 photo of their family. Other family photos will be available for purchase.
Dates to schedule sittings are on Monday, Oct. 8; Tuesday, Oct. 9; Thursday, Oct. 11 and Friday, Oct. 12. Each of these dates are from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For further information, 866-756-0281 or www.ic.stnstg.org
