HNL 091918 Around Town

Thursday, Sept. 20:
Taste of GGAR — 5 to 7:30 p.m. Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Affiliates and local area businesses will be serving up snacks, various drinks, sampling of entrees, salads and desserts. Cost: $10 per person in advance; $12 at the door (under age 5 free). Proceeds to benefit local food pantries. 618-692-8300 or gatewayrealtors.com
Paws for Reading — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001 9th St., Highland. A quiet evening of reading and furry friends. Pet therapy dogs while reading books. 618-654-5066.
Carlyle Courthouse Square Farmers’ Market — 4 to 7 p.m. 8th Street between Franklin and Fairfax streets, east side of Courthouse Square, Carlyle. Includes homemade soap and wine, baked goods, eggs. carlylelake.com
Nana Mama’s Grand Opening — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nana Mama’s Italian Pizzeria, 624 N. New Ballas Road, Creve Coeur, Mo. Live music 6 to 9 p.m. – The Tony Viviano Band. 314-567-8900 or nanamamas.com
Friday, Sept. 21:
Troy Family Summer of Fun Movie Night: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ — 6 to 10 p.m. Tri-Township Park, Pavilion 10, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. Food, music and vendors start 6 p.m. Movie begins 8 p.m. Lightsaber demonstration before the movie. Free and open to the public.
Friends+Wine+Food=Fun at Poppy’s — 4 to 7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Wine tasting and appetizers. No reservations needed. Cost: $10.
Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
Saturday, Sept. 22:
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 9:30 a.m. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus, 1 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. Registration 8 a.m. Ceremony 9 a.m. 618-580-1842.
Ladies Who Lunch — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kloss Furniture (check-in), 135 Poplar St., Highland. Enjoy delicious food and drinks while receiving exclusive discounts and a chance to win attendance prizes. Courses include The Giving Tree, Swiss Gift Shop & Something Special by Penny, Windows on Broadway and The Chocolate Affair. Tickets: $5 the day of the event. facebook.com/events/272260566659933
The Wildey Celebrates the Art of Fashion — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Evening will showcase the fashions of 15 metro-east retailers, entrepreneurs and curators, including an Unconventional Design Competition. Visit wildeytheatre.com for ticket information.
Monday, Sept. 24:
Free Legal Services — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bond County Courthouse, 200 West College Ave., Greenville. This service is available to residents of Bond County on a first-come, first-served basis. 618-296-5921.
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 3 to 7 p.m. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment. Enter code: korterec
Tuesday, Sept. 25:
$2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime.
Thursday, Sept. 27:
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 3 to 7 p.m. YMCA, 7348 Goshen Road, Edwardsville. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Wednesday, Sept. 26 & Thursday, Sept. 27:
Kaskaskia College Cheerleading Tryouts — 6 to 8 p.m. both days. Kaskaskia College gymnasium, 27210 College Road, Centralia. All athletes participating must bring an up-to-date physical form and insurance forms. For more information: 618-322-5047 or 618-545-3372.
Saturday, Sept. 29:
Steps for Life Walk/Run — 7 to 10 a.m. Highland Square, 901 Main St., Highland. Registration: 7 a.m. Run starts 8:05 a.m. Sponsored by Relevant Pregnancy Options Center. 618-363-5634 or supportrelevant.org
Sunday, Sept. 30:
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1 to 4 p.m. American Legion Post 708, 104 North Main St., Troy. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Friday, Oct. 5:
Music Trivia — 6 to 9 p.m. St. Jacob Activity Center, 108 N. Douglas St., St. Jacob. Music trivia by Big Papa G. Trivia starts at 6:30 p.m. Cost: $160 per table or $25 per player. Proceeds will go to scholarships for students in the Troy, Maryville, St. Jacob and Marine areas. troycoc.com
Monday, Oct. 8:
Honey Production class — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Kaskaskia College Vandalia Center, 2310 W. Fillmore St., Vandalia. Cost: $17. Live course will be shown simultaneously at the Greenville, Nashville, Salem and Trenton Education Centers. Pre-registration required. To register: 618-545-3255.
Wednesday, Oct. 10 & Thursday, Oct. 11:
‘Learn to Use Your iPad’ class — 6 to 8 p.m. Crisp Technology Center, 2005 E. McCord St., Centralia. Cost: $20. Pre-registration required. Registration code: COED 8060 CR01E. To register: 618-545-3255.
Wednesdays, Oct. 10 through Nov. 14:
Intermediate Quilting class — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 10 through Nov. 14. Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. Cost: $75. Pre-registration required. Registration code: COED 5440 TR01E. To register: 618-545-3475 or 618-545-3255.
