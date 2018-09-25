HNL 091918 Around Town

The Grant Prairie 4-H Club participated in the #10gallonchallenge, a social media challenge that benefits both dairy farmers who are currently struggling with the state of the dairy economy and local families in need. The group’s donation benefited the Food Pantry in Highland, which services the Grantfork/Alhambra/New Douglas area.
September 25, 2018 04:07 PM

Noon Wednesday, Sept. 19, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, Sept. 20:

Taste of GGAR — 5 to 7:30 p.m. Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Affiliates and local area businesses will be serving up snacks, various drinks, sampling of entrees, salads and desserts. Cost: $10 per person in advance; $12 at the door (under age 5 free). Proceeds to benefit local food pantries. 618-692-8300 or gatewayrealtors.com

Paws for Reading — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001 9th St., Highland. A quiet evening of reading and furry friends. Pet therapy dogs while reading books. 618-654-5066.

Carlyle Courthouse Square Farmers’ Market — 4 to 7 p.m. 8th Street between Franklin and Fairfax streets, east side of Courthouse Square, Carlyle. Includes homemade soap and wine, baked goods, eggs. carlylelake.com

Nana Mama’s Grand Opening — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nana Mama’s Italian Pizzeria, 624 N. New Ballas Road, Creve Coeur, Mo. Live music 6 to 9 p.m. – The Tony Viviano Band. 314-567-8900 or nanamamas.com

Friday, Sept. 21:

Troy Family Summer of Fun Movie Night: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ — 6 to 10 p.m. Tri-Township Park, Pavilion 10, 410 Wickliffe St., Troy. Food, music and vendors start 6 p.m. Movie begins 8 p.m. Lightsaber demonstration before the movie. Free and open to the public.

Friends+Wine+Food=Fun at Poppy’s — 4 to 7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Wine tasting and appetizers. No reservations needed. Cost: $10.

Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.

Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.

Saturday, Sept. 22:

Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 9:30 a.m. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus, 1 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. Registration 8 a.m. Ceremony 9 a.m. 618-580-1842.

Ladies Who Lunch — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kloss Furniture (check-in), 135 Poplar St., Highland. Enjoy delicious food and drinks while receiving exclusive discounts and a chance to win attendance prizes. Courses include The Giving Tree, Swiss Gift Shop & Something Special by Penny, Windows on Broadway and The Chocolate Affair. Tickets: $5 the day of the event. facebook.com/events/272260566659933

The Wildey Celebrates the Art of Fashion — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Evening will showcase the fashions of 15 metro-east retailers, entrepreneurs and curators, including an Unconventional Design Competition. Visit wildeytheatre.com for ticket information.

Monday, Sept. 24:

Free Legal Services — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bond County Courthouse, 200 West College Ave., Greenville. This service is available to residents of Bond County on a first-come, first-served basis. 618-296-5921.

American Red Cross Blood Drive — 3 to 7 p.m. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment. Enter code: korterec

Tuesday, Sept. 25:

$2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime.

Thursday, Sept. 27:

American Red Cross Blood Drive — 3 to 7 p.m. YMCA, 7348 Goshen Road, Edwardsville. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.

Wednesday, Sept. 26 & Thursday, Sept. 27:

Kaskaskia College Cheerleading Tryouts — 6 to 8 p.m. both days. Kaskaskia College gymnasium, 27210 College Road, Centralia. All athletes participating must bring an up-to-date physical form and insurance forms. For more information: 618-322-5047 or 618-545-3372.

Saturday, Sept. 29:

Steps for Life Walk/Run — 7 to 10 a.m. Highland Square, 901 Main St., Highland. Registration: 7 a.m. Run starts 8:05 a.m. Sponsored by Relevant Pregnancy Options Center. 618-363-5634 or supportrelevant.org

Sunday, Sept. 30:

American Red Cross Blood Drive — 1 to 4 p.m. American Legion Post 708, 104 North Main St., Troy. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.

Friday, Oct. 5:

Music Trivia — 6 to 9 p.m. St. Jacob Activity Center, 108 N. Douglas St., St. Jacob. Music trivia by Big Papa G. Trivia starts at 6:30 p.m. Cost: $160 per table or $25 per player. Proceeds will go to scholarships for students in the Troy, Maryville, St. Jacob and Marine areas. troycoc.com

Monday, Oct. 8:

Honey Production class — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Kaskaskia College Vandalia Center, 2310 W. Fillmore St., Vandalia. Cost: $17. Live course will be shown simultaneously at the Greenville, Nashville, Salem and Trenton Education Centers. Pre-registration required. To register: 618-545-3255.

Wednesday, Oct. 10 & Thursday, Oct. 11:

‘Learn to Use Your iPad’ class — 6 to 8 p.m. Crisp Technology Center, 2005 E. McCord St., Centralia. Cost: $20. Pre-registration required. Registration code: COED 8060 CR01E. To register: 618-545-3255.

Wednesdays, Oct. 10 through Nov. 14:

Intermediate Quilting class — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 10 through Nov. 14. Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. Cost: $75. Pre-registration required. Registration code: COED 5440 TR01E. To register: 618-545-3475 or 618-545-3255.

