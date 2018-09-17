Latest News

O'Fallon Fire Calls

By Jennifer Green

jgreen@bnd.com

September 17, 2018 06:07 PM

Sept. 7

9 a.m. 1713 W. Highway 50, Lot 96 (Castle Acres), cancelled en route/alarm testing

9:46 a.m. Winnelson Company, unintentional alarm (working on system)

5:53 p.m. 106 E. Brittany Lane, malfunctioning smoke detector

8:14 p.m. 13 Acorn Lake Drive, beeping smoke detector thrown away in dumpster

Sept. 8

8:38 a.m. Interstate 64 East at 13 mile marker, vehicle crash

10:54 a.m. Faith Lutheran Church, alarm not sounding upon arrival

12:40 p.m. Walgreens (Hartman Lane), vehicle hit structure

4:49 p.m. Dollar General, vehicle hit structure

Sept. 9

11:55 a.m. N. Green Mount Road and Lebanon Ave., vehicle crash

12:21 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Lebanon Ave., vehicle crash

3:27 p.m. 1174 Preswyck Drive (front of), vehicle crash

Sept. 10

4:55 a.m. 433 Scott Troy Road (front of), natural gas reg. Station blow off

9:53 a.m. 102 E. Adams St., natural gas leak at meter

Sept. 11

7:49 a.m. Air Mobility Drive and Interstate 64, vehicle hit guard rail

10:11 a.m. Joseph Arthur Middle School, steam from cooking

2:58 p.m. 1933 Bowler Road (front of), vehicle hit tree

8:06 p.m. Interstate 64 weigh scales (parking lot),semi trailer tank leaking fluid

Sept. 12

11:53 a.m. 1700 Block W. Highway 50, vehicle crash

11:58 a.m. 114 Famous Ave., natural gas leak at stove

3:53 p.m. Estelle Kampmeyer, pull station pulled

7:07 p.m. 804 W. Nixon Drive, natural gas leak before meter

Sept. 13

3:07 p.m. 1153 N. Green Mount Road (front of), vehicle crash

6:01 p.m. Mutual aid to Troy Field

