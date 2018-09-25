HNL 092618 Letters

The National Life Chain sponsored by the Right to Life of Highland Association/Small Victories Pregnancy Outreach will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, from 2 to 3 p.m.
The National Life Chain is the largest peaceful, prayerful, pro-life, silent public witness in the world. More than 1,000 cities across the U.S. and Canada are expected to participate Oct. 6. The Right to Life of Highland Association/Small Victories and area churches will be participating in the Highland Life Chain at the intersection of Highway 40 and Route 143. Please arrive by 1:30 p.m. to register and pick out your sign, Small Victories table captains will meet and hand out signs and help with chairs.
- Stand with thousands of pro-lifers for one hour throughout the U.S. and Canada praying for an end to abortion
- Bring your whole family
- Water, lawn chairs, umbrellas, and strollers are welcomed and encouraged
- Rain or shine
- Signs proclaim “Abortion Kills Children,” “Adoption - the Loving Option,” “Jesus Forgives & Heals,” “Lord, Forgive Us and Our Nation,” “Abortion Hurts Women,” “El Aborto Mata Ninos,” “Life - the First Inalienable Right” and “Pray to End Abortion.” These are the official and only Life Chain signs to be used during this event.
This is a non-denominational peaceful, prayerful, silent event and is open to all denominations and churches.
Please join us and the community as we strive to bring attention to this blight on our nation as we stand along the intersection of Route 143 and Highway 40 as a silent, prayerful witness to LIFE.
For more information, call Daniel at 618-654-5800.
Angela Michael President RTL / Small Victories Director
Comments