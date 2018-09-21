What athletes helped their teams most in Week 5 of the high school sports season?

Football
Tyler Macon, East St. Louis, QB
Macon completed 10 of 17 passes for 2013 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Flyers’ 56-0 conference rout of Belleville East last Saturday.
Lawaun Powell Jr., East St. Louis, WR
Powell caught three passes for 112 yards and one touchdown in the Flyers dominating 56-0 victory over Belleville East last Saturday.
Travis, Jasper, Mater Dei, QB
Jasper completed 12 of 21 passes for 212 yards to help the Knights take the Milk Bowl title over the Central Cougars by a score of 33-7. Jasper also rushed for 63 yards with 3 touchdowns on the night.
Logan Ratermann, Mater Dei, RB
Ratermann had 102 yards on 5 receptions to score two touchdowns in Mater Dei’s win. He connected with quarterback Travis Jasper from 37 yards with 1:26 left till the half and then again from 11 yards in the fourth quarter.
Nic Horner, Columbia, QB
The junior for the Eagles completed nine of 17 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown in Columbia’s dominant 47-0 win over Carlyle.
Tanner Little, Freeburg, RB
The junior for Freeburg had his best game of the season rushing for 224 yards on 22 carries with four touchdowns in the Midgets 42-21 win over Red Bud. Little has 794 yards on the season with eight touchdowns.
Marcus Irby, Freeburg, OL
Irby had two sacks in Freeburg’s 42-21 win over Red Bud.
Devin Wills, Mascoutah, RB
Wills rushed for 149 yards on 24 carries in Mascoutah’s 28-21 conference win over Jerseyville. Wills has an impressive 1,038 yards this season and 12 touchdowns.
Brady Feldmann, Highland, RB
In the Bulldogs’ rivalry 44-14 win over Triad, the senior rumbled for 126 yards on 15 carries and had his second three touchdown game in three weeks. The performance matched his season-high against Belleville East in Week 2.
Reese May, Highland, LB
The senior linebacker had 13 tackles, including 10 solos in Highland’s Mississippi Conference victory over Triad.
Kienen Waller, Belleville East, QB
Back from a shoulder injury that left him on the sideline for two weeks, the senior completed 15 of 29 passes for 238 yards in a 28-21 win over O’Fallon. He also passed for three touchdowns and ran for another.
Will Osuma, O’Fallon, RB
In the loss at East, the junior running back amassed 127 yards on 22 carries.
Cross Country
Roland Prenzler, Edwardsville
The senior for the Tigers ran a 16:12 5K at the Edwardsville Invitational held at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to win the individual title over teammate Jack Pifer who ran a 16:27. Prenzler and Pifer’s efforts helped to push the Tigers to the team title with 35 points over second place Rock Bridge which had 47. Father McGivney rounded out the top three teams with 152 points.
Abby Korak, Edwardsville
Korak won the Edwardsville Invitational held at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a time of 18:58. She edged out Waterloo’s Jenna Schwartz by five seconds over the 5K course. Edwardsville took home the team title, scoring 40 points with Rock Bridge (48) and Nerinx Hall (91) rounding out the top three teams.
Hannah Eastman, Belleville East
Eastman won the individual title at the Belleville City Meet and helped lead the way for a team title as well. Mye’cia Brown (3), Addie Oser (4), Tessa Haskett (5) and Dani Shultz (6) all received 2018 All City honors.
Zach Panek, Belleville East
Panek’s first place finish at the Belleville City meet also helped his team to take home the team title. He had help from his teammates, however, as the Lancers were one point away from a perfect score with 16 points. Reed Wilks (2), Byron Jones (3), Mike Megna (4), Came Loyet (6) and Jack Gray (7) received 2018 All City honors.
Soccer
Bryce Glisson and Ethan Miracle, Edwardsville
The senior duo each scored two goals in Edwardsville’s 5-0 win over Normal Community West on Saturday. Glisson has scored six goals this season while Miracle has scored 10.
Mitchell Kidd and Mason Wagner, Althoff
The Althoff pair scored two points apiece in the Crusaders’ dominating 8-0 conference win against Mount Vernon on Saturday.
Braden Dickerson, Granite City
Dickerson led the Warriors in their 4-0 victory over Mater Dei on Saturday, scoring three goals.
CJ Cagas, Belleville East
In the Lancers’ 8-0 win over Staunton, Cagas scored a team-high two goals. The junior for Belleville East has three goals on the season.
Zach Elbe, Freeburg
The senior scored a team-high two goals in Freeburg’s 7-0 conference win over Valmeyer.
Colton Clark and Michael Tentis, Triad
The pair of juniors scored two goals each in Triad’s 7-2 victory over Mascoutah. Clark has scored four goals this season while Tentis has scored six.
Tucker Kendrick, Triad
In Triad’s 5-0 conference win over Highland, Kendrick scored two goals. The junior for the Knights has scored five goals this season.
Alex Barton, Karson Bridges, and Brad Meyer, Columbia
In the Eagles’ stunning 8-0 conference victory over Salem, Barton, Bridges and Meyer each scored two goals to lift the team. Barton has 10 goals scored this season while Bridges and Meyer have 12 and 10, respectively.
Drew Shaffer, Columbia
The senior’s goal in the second half proved enough to lift the Eagles past the Waterloo Bulldogs 1-0.
Tyler Kinnikin, Belleville West
Kinnikin’s two goals weren’t enough to lift the Maroons past the Panthers in the 5-3 conference loss.
Brandon Fields and Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial
Fields and Scottberg each scored two goals in the Eagles’ dominant 6-0 home victory over Staunton. Fields has scored nine goals so far this season while Scottberg has scored 13.
Jack Hoelscher, Central
In conference play, Hoelscher scored a hat trick in Central’s 8-0 rout of Lebanon.
Derek Schley, Metro-East Lutheran
Schley’s goal proved to be what the Knights needed to push past North Mac 1-0. Schley, a sophomore, has scored seven goals this season.
Luke Liljegren, Collinsville
The senior for the Kahoks scored one goal in the first quarter which was what Collinsville needed to push past Liberty 1-0 on Friday night. Liljegren brought his season goal total to 11.
Tennis
Chloe McIsaac, Belleville East
McIsaac defeated O’Fallon’s Kate Macaluso 6-1, 6-0 to help lead the way for the Lancers in their 8-1 win over the Panthers on Tuesday. McIsaac and her doubles partner, JoJo Skaer, also defeated the Panther duo of Emiley Fritz and Kate Macaluso, 6-2, 6-1. In a duel meet against Belleville West on Wednesday, McIsaac won her sets in dominant fashion over Belleville West’s Kaitlyn Fiedler 6-0, 6-0. McIsaac and her doubles partner, JoJo Skaer, also beat the Maroons duo of Kaitlyn Fiedler and Taylor Fiedler 6-1, 6-3. The Lancers won the match 6-3.
Maddie Buschur, Belleville East
Buschur did her part in the 8-1 Lancer tennis team victory by defeating her opponent, Lindsay Miles, 6-1, 6-0. Buschur and doubles partner Mia McIsaac also contributed to the team win by beating the O’Fallon duo of Gabi Schram and Danielle Warren, 6-0, 6-4.
Mia McIsaac, Belleville East
McIsaac defeated Normal Communities Naraharasetty 6-0,6-0 in the Lancers 8-1 win over the Ironmen.
Golf
Avery Irwin, Althoff
Irwin won the dual tournament against Mascoutah at The Orchards Golf Course with a 1-under-par 35. Althoff took home the team title with 152 points while Mascoutah rounded out the day with 172 points. Later in the week, Irwin shot a 1-under- par 34 at Green View Golf Course in Centralia to win the individual title and help lead his team to the team victory over Centralia and Carbondale. Althoff finished the day with 166 points while Centralia and Carbondale scored 177 and 188 points, respectively.
Logan Lowery, O’Fallon
Lowery shot a 1-under par 35 to help lead O’Fallon to the meet title with 154 points over Belleville East (164) and Granite City (173).
Tommy Carr, Waterloo
Carr is the 2018 Mississippi Valley Conference Champion after a 4-over-par 76 performance. Carr and Highland’s Clayton Mallard went into a playoff as a result of a tie and Carr came out on top. Waterloo finished in first place with 318 while Highland with 335 placed second. Triad with 343 points rounded out the top three teams.
