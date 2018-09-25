OFP 092718 Around Town

Noon Thursday, Sept. 27, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Thursday, Sept. 27:
Metro East Pachyderm Club meeting — 6 p.m. Americans for Prosperity, 6 Eagle Center Drive, Suite 4, O’Fallon. Arrive at 5:30 p.m. for dinner - please notify John Rosenbaum at brosenb666@aol.com or Karen Rees at karenrees13@aol.com if you plan to attend.
Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
Friday, Sept. 28:
Health Fair — 8 to 11 a.m. Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Vendor and exhibit tables, health screenings, giveaways and samples, prize drawings, free PSA testing, flu shots. ofallonchamber.com
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Saturday, Sept. 29:
18th Annual St. Clare Oktoberfest — 3 to 11 p.m. Third and Cherry streets, downtown O’Fallon. Outdoor festival for all ages featuring food, German beer, wine, live music, games, pony rides, inflatables, bingo, raffle and more. 5K run/walk 4 p.m. German dinner 4 to 7 p.m. in the air-conditioned school gym. Free admission. 618-632-3562 or stclarechurch.org/ofest
GlenFest — 5 p.m. to midnight. Miner Park, 194 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. One-night festival with fun for the whole family. Live music, food, fireworks and more. glen-carbon.il.us/936/Glenfest
Safe and Secure Free Document Shredding — 9 to 11 a.m. Your Home Team Real Estate, 813 W. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Includes drive-thru service. No drop offs. Documents shredded on site. Donations for local food pantry accepted. 618-624-1985.
Saturday, Sept. 29 & Sunday, Sept. 30:
Friends of the O’Fallon Library Book Fall book sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. O’Fallon Public Library Community Room, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Free admission. Many wonderful books will be available. 618-632-3783.
Monday, Oct. 1:
12th Annual Red Cross Blood Drive in Memory of Caleb Nehring — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Bristol Elementary, 20 Gray Ave., Webster Groves. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Tuesday, Oct. 2:
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Memorial Hospital, East Community Room, second floor, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
2018 Night to Unite — 6 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon City Park, 401 E. Fifth St., O’Fallon. Celebrate community and public safety through demonstrations, information booths, games, delicious food and fun. Includes goodie bags for kids, free raffles for bicycles and pizza, police/fire/EMS vehicles, K9 demonstration, bounce houses and more. 618-624-4545.
O’Fallon Garden Club meeting — 6 p.m. Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St., O’Fallon. Program: Diane Brueckman - General Rose Growing Tips - Myth About Hard to Grow Roses. Free and open to the public. All ages are welcome. ofallongardenclub.com
Wednesday, Oct. 3:
Stroke Support Group meeting — 2 to 3 p.m. St. Elizabeth’s St. Francis room, adjacent to the hospital lobby, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Topic: The Emotional Side of Having a Stroke. An additional meeting is planned for Dec. 5. 618-234-2120, ext. 52004.
