OFP 092718 Around Town

Nine members of the Looking Glass Prairie Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution attended the DAR Days in Mount Vernon Sept. 13. DAR Days is a time-honored tradition in Illinois NSDAR at which state officers and chairman travel around the state to present workshops and forums that help local chapters promote DAR objectives. Members from 23 Illinois chapters attended. A similar forum was held in Springfield and Lisle later in the week. Pictured: Peggy Sternberg, Sharla Smith, Marion Rose, Lola DeGroff, Gail Jurgensmeyer, Robin Poindexter and Linda Hanglesben were some of the Looking Glass Prairie Chapter members who attended DAR Days. Provided