Armed robbery under investigation at the Highland Cash Store

Highland Police, Illinois State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Department were on the scene of an armed robbery that occured at the Highland Cash Store on Saturday.
Danielle Mauer, the assistant manager at Lacey’s Place video poker, said she heard a commotion outside and when she walked out of her store, which is next door to the cash store, she was met by an armed police officer.
“He told me to get back inside. I went in and locked myself and all my customers in,” she said in a phone interview.
The Cash Store is located at 12547 Illinois Route 143, in a strip mall near the Highland Wal-Mart.
Wal-Mart remained open on Saturday at 1:20 p.m.
Canine officers searched the area along with other armed officers on Saturday afternoon.
Mauer said she saw a man outside her store on Saturday morning. She described him as a black male, 5-foot, 5-inches tall with a thin build and tattoos on his arms.
Highland Police confirmed there was an armed robbery at The Cash Store at 12:32 p.m. on Saturday.
This storey will be updated as information becomes available.
