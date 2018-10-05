Man robs store with AK-47 and takes fundraising can before leaving, police say

Caseyville police were searching Friday for a suspect they say robbed the CayTown convenience store with an AK-47 at 10 p.m. Thursday.
Officers responded to the business, located at 605 S. Main St., according to a police Facebook post. There, employees told them that a masked man came into the store with a rifle and demanded money.
“The male took an undetermined amount of US currency from the register,” police wrote in the post. “The male also took a can on the counter that was used as a fund raiser.”
The suspect can be seen in surveillance video from the store and police described him as a black man in his mid twenties who is 5 foot 11 inches tall.
Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Caseyville Police Department Detectives Division at 618-344-2151, ext. 142.
