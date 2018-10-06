The week’s top high school sports performances

Football
Jackson McCloskey, Belleville West, QB
McCloskey completed 15 of 34 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns in the Maroons’ 57-33 conference loss to East St. Louis.
Treven Swingler, East St. Louis, RB
Swingler had 222 yards rushing over 21 carries with four touchdowns in the Flyers’ 57-33 victory over Belleville West last Saturday. Swinger then rushed for 203 yards on 15 carries in the Flyers’ 46-40 loss at Massillon Washington Friday. Swingler, a senior, has rushed for 806 yards this season.
Sydney Houston, East St. Louis, LB
The senior for East St. Louis had 10 tackles in the Flyers’ loss. Houston had a team high 13 tackles despite the loss at Massillon Washington. The senior linebacker has 67 tackles on the season.
Jack Etter, Highland, QB
Etter completed 14 of 20 passes with 290 yards and 6 touchdowns in the Bulldogs 56-14 conference win over Waterloo. Etter connected with standout Sam LaPorta twice on the night. The first was a 3-yard pass in the first quarter followed by a 61 yard pass at the beginning of the second. The senior has thrown for 25 touchdowns so far this season.
Sam LaPorta, Highland, WR
LaPorta caught four passes for 106 yards for two touchdowns in Highland’s 56-14 win over Waterloo. The senior for the Bulldogs has scored 12 touchdowns and has 825 receiving yards.
Tanner Little, Freeburg, RB
Little rushed for 114 yards on 14 attempts in Freeburg’s 49-9 rout of Wesclin. Little, a junior, has an impressive 1,011 yards rushing on the year.
Brendan Meng, Freeburg, WR
In Freeburg’s win, Meng had 171 yards on just 3 receptions.
Cal Clossen, Freeburg, QB
Clossen completed 8 of 10 passes for 222 yards and five touchdowns in to lead Freeburg to a 49-9 win over Wesclin. Clossen has completed 60 percent of his passes with 19 touchdowns so far this season.
Devin Wills, Mascoutah, RB
Wills rushed for 133 yards on just 13 carries in the Indians 49- 13 win over Civic Memorial.
Ronnie Hunsaker, Columbia, RB
Hunsaker rushed for 172 yards over 19 carries in the Eagles 28-24 loss to Central.
Jackson McCloskey, Belleville West, QB
McCloskey completed 25 of 35 passes for five touchdowns over 319 yards in the Maroons dominant 64-14 win over conference foe Collinsville. McCloskey has completed 61 percent of his passes this season with 28 touchdowns.
Tennis
Maddie Buschur, Belleville East
Buschur defeated Collinsville’s Lexi Ludgate 6-0, 6-0 in the Lancers 9-0 conference win over the Comanches. Buschur then partnered with Kaylyn Delvecchio to defeat the Collinsville duo of Lexi Ludgate and Karalyn Mitchell, 6-1, 6-0.
Susan Shin, Belleville East
In the Lancers shutout win over Collinsville, Shin defeated opponent Karalyn Mitchell, 6-0, 6-1. Shin and doubles partner Abigail McIsaac then defeated Lindsey Taylor and Ally Moore 6-1, 6-1.
Chloe McIsaac and JoJo Skaer, Belleville East
In flight one of the doubles portion of the Southwestern Conference Tournament, McIsaac and Skaer defeated the Edwardsville duo of Natalie Karibian and Abby Cimarolli 6-3, 6-1.
Annie McGinnis and Hannah Colbert, Edwardsville
In flight two of the doubles portion of the Southwestern Conference Tournament, McGinnis and Colbert defeated the Belleville East duo of Kaylyn DeVecchio and Maddie Buschur 6-1, 6-2.
Chloe Trimpe and Grace Hackett, Edwardsville
In flight three of the doubles portion of the Southwestern Conference Tournament, Trimpe and Hackett defeated the Belleville East duo of Mia McIsaac and Abigail McIsaac 6-1, 6-3.
Cross Country
Hannah Eastman, Belleville East
Eastman, a senior for the Lancers, won the 2018 St. Clair County Meet, running the 3-mile course at O’Fallon in 18:59. Eastman is no stranger to first place finishes, having claimed the Belleville City championship a few weeks ago. With the help of teammates Mye’Cia Bright (2), Adelin Oser (6), Gabrielle Griggs (12) and J.C. Nunnery (25), the Lady Lancers placed second overall with 46 points. Mascoutah won the team title with 31 points.
Casmir Cozzi, Mascoutah
Cozzi cruised to a 32 second win with a time of 15:49 to claim the title of St. Clair County champion. He and teammates Kristian Knecht (5), Alex Midkiff (6), Jordan Eddy (11) and Avery Cozzi (12) helped Mascoutah to place second overall with 35 points. Belleville East won the meet scoring 28 points.
Zach Panek, Belleville East
Panek placed second at the St. Clair County Meet with a time of 16:21 and led the Lancers to their first county championship since 1974. Teammates Byron Jones (3), Reed Wilks (4), Mike Megna (9) and Cameron Loyet (10) all contributed to the Lancers 28 points. Mascoutah placed second with 35 and O’Fallon was third with 57 points.
Soccer
Lane Hoelscher, Mascoutah
The junior for the Indians scored his second hat trick of the season in Mascoutah’s 6-0 non-conference win over Roxana on Monday night. Hoelscher then scored two goals in the Indians’ 3-0 win over Civic Memorial. Hoelscher has scored 17 goals this season.
Noah Williams, Freeburg
Williams scored two goals in Freeburg’s 4-0 win over Civic Memorial, boosting his team to the Jerseyville Panther Cup championship title over the weekend.
Landon Albers and Nick Faust, Mater Dei
Albers and Faust scored two goals apiece in Mater Dei’s impressive 10-1 win over Lebanon. These were Albers’ first two goals of the season while Faust has scored nine.
Luke Walton, Freeburg
Walton scored two goals in Freeburg’s 8-0 conference win over Lebanon.
Trey Simpson, Collinsville
Simpson scored two goals in Collinsville’s 3-0 win over Rochester. Simpson has scored six goals this season.
Joe Wade, Triad
In the Knights’ 4-0 win over Jerseyville, Wade led the way with a team high two goals. The junior for Triad has scored 12 goals so far this season.
Noah Landers, Metro-East Lutheran
Landers scored his second hat trick of the season in the Knights’ 5-0 win over Staunton.
Golf
Taylor Patterson, O’Fallon
Patterson was the champion of the 2018 Class 3A O’Fallon boys golf regional tournament that took first place at Tamarack Golf Course. Patterson shot a 1-over- par 72 as he led the Panthers to the regional crown with a team score of 299. The senior for the Panthers had help from teammates Logan Lowery (74), Ethan Ourada (75), Caden Cannon (78), Josh Krneta (87) and Blake Holliday (95). Edwardsville placed second with 302 point while Quincy placed third with 318. All three teams will advance to the Edwardsville sectional that will take place on October 8.
Avery Irwin, Althoff
Irwin won the 2018 Class 2A Columbia regional championship at Annbriar Golf Course with a 3-over-par 75. Irwin’s path to the title was hard-fought as it took a playoff round for him to clinch the title. The sophomore for the Crusaders won the first playoff hole over Freeburg’s Andy Sebol. Mater Dei won the team title with 323 points followed by Waterloo with 325 and Althoff with 330 points. All three teams will advance to the sectional tournament.
Parker Durgin, Wesclin
Durgin was the 2018 Class 1A Gibault regional champion, shooting a 2-over-par 74 at Acorns Golf Links. Nashville took home the team title with 313 points. Gibault placed second with 328 points while Wesclin placed third with 335. All three teams will advance to the sectional tournament.
Chloe Davidson, O’Fallon
Davidson won the Class 2A Collinsville regional championship on Wednesday, shooting a 2-over-par 74 and leading O’Fallon to the team title. This is the Panthers’ third consecutive regional championship. O’Fallon had 311 points followed by Edwardsville with 321 and Marion with 337. All three teams will advance to the sectional tournament.
Mikaela Kossina, Columbia
Kossina won the Class 1A Okawville regional championship, shooting a 3-over-par 74. Alton- Marquette won the team regional title with 326 points. Kossina’s efforts helped Columbia to place second with 342 points and secure a spot in the sectional tournament next week. Civic Memorial placed third with 357 and will also be advancing.
Comments