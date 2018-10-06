Illinois State Police looking for a man who pulled over a pregnant driver

The pregnant driver on Interstate 55 felt something was wrong when a dark blue Chevrolet Impala with red and blue lights pulled her over on Friday afternoon.
The woman was driving on Interstate 55 near Route 143 around 4:50 p.m. on Friday when she attempted to pass the car with emergency lights in the right lane, said Illinois State Police spokesman Calvin Dye, Jr. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala then pulled over the woman, got out of the car and began yelling at her. He then put his hand behind his back, as if “he was reaching for something,” Dye said.
The woman noticed that the man did not have a badge or a gun, but an identification badge around his neck, Dye said.
The driver became suspicious and asked the man if he was a police officer. The man responded that he was an Illinois State Trooper. The woman was frightened and fled the traffic stop, Dye said. The man did not pursue her.
Upon arriving at her destination, the woman told her father about the stop. He advised her to call police. A review of dispatch records showed Illinois State Police did not conduct any traffic stops in the area, Dye said.
The man was described as white, 5-feet, 10-inches tall, 180 pounds with short, dark hair, Dye said. He was wearing khakis and a multi-colored, striped polo shirt.
Dye advised if you are concerned that someone who is trying to stop you is not a police officer, to call 911 and confirm the car is a squad car.
To the person who stopped the woman on Friday afternoon, Dye said “this is dangerous in a number of ways, especially when he put his hand behind his back. He may just stop the wrong driver and it could be deadly.”
Anyone with information regarding the man impersonating a state trooper is asked to call Illinois State Police at 346-3990.
