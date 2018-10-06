Head-on crash on US 50 leaves driver dead and a 7-year-old girl hospitalized

Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly head on crash near Summerfield that happened on Saturday morning.
A 27-year-old East St. Louis man was driving a 2005 maroon, Chevrolet Tahoe with a 7-year-old girl in the front seat on US 50 at Old US 50 near Summerfield when he crossed the center line and struck a 1989 Chevrolet Astro van head on, said Illinois State Police spokesman Calvin Dye.
The driver of the Astro van, a 57-year-old man from Fairview Heights, died at the scene.
The girl was taken to a St. Louis hospital.
Identities of those involved in the crash were not released on Saturday afternoon, pending notification of relatives.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Dye said.
