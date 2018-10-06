Police investigate a deadly shooting at a Venice intersection

Illinois State Police are searching for the person who fired a shot into intersection early Saturday morning, killing a man.
The man was in the area of Broadway and Market in Venice when he was struck by a bullet at about 1:48 a.m. on Saturday, said Illinois State Police spokesman Calvin Dye. The victim was taken to Gateway Regional Hospital in Granite City where he was pronounced dead, Dye said.
The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of relatives, Dye said.
A witness was interviewed and surveillance video from a nearby security camera is being reviewed.
Anyone with information on the shooting as asked to call Illinois State Police at (618)346-3990.
