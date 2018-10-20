DeBourge, Kidd lift Althoff past Father McGivney for sectional soccer title

The Althoff Crusaders have fallen one win shy of a sectional championship each of the last three seasons, and senior Mitchell Kidd wasn’t about to let it happen again Saturday.
Kidd scored off a rebound with just over six minutes remaining to give his team a two-goal lead and a 2-1 win over Father McGivney High School in the title game of the Class 1A Althoff Sectional Soccer Tournament.
Althoff junior back Alex DeBourge broke a scoreless tie when he scored off a pass from Collin Wagner eight minutes into the second half; But with Father McGivney (16-8) starting to put the pressure on, Kidd put away the eventual game winner when he knocked home his own rebound.
“Actually I scored on similar play the other day. I guess things are working out for me right now,’’ KIdd said. “This sectional title game is where our season has ended the last three years. To be able to win it this year and give Althoff its first sectional title since 2005, it means a lot. We’re not done yet.’’
The win advances Althoff in to the Class 1A Raymond-Lincolnwood Super-Sectional Tuesday where it will take on Quincy Notre Dame at 7 p.m. The win, which which came on a day when winds gusted between 35-40 mph throughout the contest, is also No. 100 the coaching career of Althoff’s Skip Birdsong.
“There were some things said in the newspaper that had our kids very fired up, At halftime, we had to tell them to settle down a little bit,’’ Birdsong said. “I think we played much better in the second half. This probably wasn’t one of our better games, but in the postseason, its about surviving and moving on. We did that today.
“With us winning after falling short in the past three sectional title games and with this being my 100th career win, this was a big day for this program and these kids. I’m very proud of our effort.’’
Senior DJ Villhard brought the Griffins to within 2-1 with a goal with just over three minutes remaining. But playing in the sectional final first time, Father McGivney came up just short.
