Waterloo state champion Jenna Schwartz runs away with title at Triad Cross Country Regional

Waterloo Jenna Schwartz began defense of her Cllass 2A state cross country championship with an impressive performance Saturday at the Triad Regional.
Showing the form which has earned her three state cross country meet medals, Schwartz cruised to a time of 18 minutes 12.3 seconds over three miles as she led the Bulldogs to the team title at Triad High School. Schwartz’s winning time as more than one minute faster than second-place finisher Madeline Prideaux of Carbondale (19 minutes 38 seconds).
With Schwartz leading the way, Waterloo will advance to the Decatur MacArthur Sectional on Saturday. Other local teams advancing are Highland, Mascoutah, Mater Dei and Triad.
In the boys division, Mascoutah senior Casmir Cozzi won the championship with a time of 15 minutes 58.1 seconds. Teams advancing are regional champion Triad, Mascoutah, Waterloo and Columbia
Class 1A Freeburg Regional
Perennial state power Freeburg had five runners place in the top 17 as it won the championship at its own regional competition. Senior Corbin Schwable led the Midgets with a time of 16 minutes 23 seconds as he placed fifth overall. The Midgets along with Father McGivney, Roxana, Marissa, Central, Wesclin and Althoff advance to the Benton Sectional on Saturday.
In the girls race, Freeburg junior Breanna Chandler began pursuit of a third state medal with an impressive winning time of 18 minutes 58 seconds as she led the Midgets to the team title. Also advancing to the Benton Sectional are Roxana, Okawville, Althoff, Central, Red Bud and New Athens.
Class 3A Edwardsville Regional
Edwardsville junior ran a time of 18 minutes 49 seconds on a difficult three mile course at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville as she won the title and led the Tigers to the team championship. The Tigers will lead a group of teams which include Belleville East, O’Fallon, Granite City and Belleville West into the Quincy Sectional on Saturday.
In the boys race, Edwardsville senior Roland Prenzler finished with a time of 15 minutes 49 seconds to win the title. Joining the Tigers at the Quincy Sectional will be Belleville East, O’Fallon, Granite Citry and Collinsville .
The 2018 IHSA Illinois Cross Country State Meet will be held Nov. 3 at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
Soccer
One win from a trip to the Class 1A state tournament, the Althoff Crusaders will take on Quincy Notre Dame at the Raymond-Lincolnwood Super-Sectional on Tuesday.
Gate time is set for 7 p.m. at Raymond City Park. Althoff defeated Father McGivney 2-1 in the title game of the Althoff Sectional on Saturday. The winner of the Althoff-Notre Dame game advances to the Class 1A State Soccer Tournament at Eastside Centre in East Peoria beginning on Friday.
The Class 2A Triad Sectional begins Tuesday with Columbia taking on Marion at 4:30 p.m. and Gibault playing Carbondale at 6:30 p.m. The winners will meet for the title on Saturday at 3 p.m.
The Class 3A Collinsville Sectional semi-finals will be played on Tuesday with Edwardsville taking on Collinsville at 6:L30 p.m. Minooka is taking on Normal Community at Normal Community High School at 5 p.m. The championship game is set for Friday at 6 p.m. at Collinsville High School.
Volleyball
The defending Class 3A state champion Althoff Crusaders begin defense of their title this week at the Althoff Regional. Play began on Monday in all four classes at sites throughout the metro-east.
Regional title matches are set for Thursday. Other 3A regionals feeding into the Mascoutah Sectional are at Breese Central,, Harrisburg and Marion.
Class 1A regionals with the winners advancing to the Valmeyer Sectional are being held at Centralia Christ our Rock Lutheran, Steeleville, Hardin-Calhoun and Mount Olive. Winners of the Class 2A Vienna, Hillsboro , Carlyle and DuQuoin Regionals will advance to the Red Bud Sectional.
In Class 4A., regionals are being held at Belleville East, Edwardsville, East Moline and Danville. The four winners advance to the Bloomington Sectional. All sectionals are set for Oct. 29 and 31.
