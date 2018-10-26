10 metro-east regional volleyball champions advance to Monday’s sectional semifinals

The metro-east crowned 10 new regional volleyball champions Thursday night including the defending State 3A Champions Althoff.
The Crusaders (33-4) defeated Columbia 25-14, 25-9 in the championship match. They next head to the Mascoutah Sectional where they’ll take on South Seven Conference rival Carbondale in a 6:30 p.m. semifinal.
Also in class 3A, Mater Dei (24-12) defeated cross-town rival Central 25-23, 25-20 to capture the Breese regional championship. The Knights also advance to Mascoutah where they will face Murphysboron Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Highland (33-2) defeated Jerseyville 25-17, 25-14 in the championship game of the Jersey regional and will advance to the Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin sectional semifinals against Taylorville Monday.
Class 4A
O’Fallon defated Collinsville 26-24, 25-23 at the Belleville East 4A Regional. The Panthers (30-7) next face Edwardsville at the East sectional Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Edwardsville won its own regional with a 25-15, 25-18 victory over Springfield High School Thursday.
Class 2A
Carlyle also won its own regional tournament, dropping Carlinville in the title match 25-20, 22-25, 25-15. The Indians move on to the Red Bud Sectional and a semifinal match against DuQuoin Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Nashville defeated Trico 25-14, 25-15 at the Vienna 2A Regional championship and will face Staunton on Red Bud’s other semifinal Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Class 1A
At Christ Our Rock Lutheran in Centralia Thursday night, Lebanon defeated New Athens, 25-16, 25-23 to capture a regional crown. The Greyhounds advance to the Valemeyer Sectional where they will face Father McGivney in a 5:30 p.m. semifinal match Monday.
Father McGivney eliminated Metro East Lutheran 21-25, 25-20, 25-23 at the Mount Olive Regional. Gibault also will move on to Valemeyer for a 6:30 p.m. semifinal match with Greenfield. The Hawks won the Steeleville regional by defeating the host team 25-23, 25-23.
