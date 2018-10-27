Gibault nips Columbia for Class 2A Soccer sectional title

Gibault High School senior Logan Doerr broke a 1-all tie with under three minutes remaining Saturday as the Hawks defeated Monroe County rival Columbia 2-1 in the title game of the Class 2A Triad Soccer Sectional.
The Hawks, who had a win and a tie against the Eagles during the regular season, took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Cameron Kincheloe early in the second half. Columbia senior Alex Barton then tied the game with just under 29 minutes remaining.
The win moves Gibault (16-4-5) into the Chatham-Glenwood Super-Sectional on Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Springfield. The sectional final was played at Belleville West on Saturday due to poor field conditions at Triad High School.
Comments