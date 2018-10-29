St. Louis Cardinals add Clapp, Albert to finalize 2019 coaching staff

The St. Louis Cardinals announced Monday they have hired Jeff Albert as their hitting coach and Stubby Clapp as first base coach for the 2019 season..
“We are excited to have our coaching staff in place for the upcoming season,’’ said John Mozeliak, Cardinals President of Baseball Operations. “The off-season focus moving ahead is to improve our roster.’’
Clapp, 45, has been the manager of the Memphis Redbirds for the past two seasons, leading the club to back-to-back Pacific Coast League Championships and the Triple-A Championship in 2018. His 2017 club set the franchise record with a 91-50 regular season mark and he was named Baseball America’s Minor League Manager of the Year.
The former 36th round draft pick of the Cardinals in 1996, Clapp played one season in St. Louis in 2001, batting .200 with an RBI in 23 Major League games.
Albert 37, has been with the Astros organization for the last six years after coming over from the Cardinals organization following the 2012 season. The Rochester, N.Y., native held three coaching roles in the Astros organization, most recently as the second hitting coach for the Major League club in 2018. In 2013, Albert served as the roving hitting instructor, and from 2014-17 the Astros minor league hitting coordinator.
As a member of the Cardinals organization, Albert served as the hitting coach in short-season Batavia (2008) helping the club to a New York-Penn League Championship and had the same role at High-A Palm Beach (2009-12).
The newst additions on manager Mike Shildt’s staff, Albert and Clapp complete the Cardinals group of coaches which includes bench coach Oliver Marmol, Mike Maddux (pitching coach), Ron Warner (third base coach), Mark Buduska (assistant hitting coach), Willie McGee (assistant coach) and Bryan Eversgerd (bullpen coach).
