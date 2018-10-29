Schedule set for second round of high school football playoffs

The undefeated and second-seeded Highland Bulldogs are one of three metro-east area football teams which will be at home Saturday to host second round IHSA playoff games.
The Mississippi Valley Conference champion Bulldogs (10-0) are coming off a 61-21 demolition of Olympia Fields Rich Central last week and will host the Mattoon Green Wave (7-3) in a Class 5A second round game at 4 p.m.
Mattoon will be taking on an MVC opponent for the second straight week after defeating Mascoutah 28-24 on Saturday.
Joining the Bulldogs with second round games at home are the Edwardsville Tigers and Cahokia Comanches.
Seeded 23rd in the Class 8A bracket, Edwardsville (7-3) will take on the seventh-seeded Aurora West Blackhawks (9-1) at the Edwardsville High School Sports Complex beginning at 5 p.m. Cahokia , making its first playoff appearance since 2009, will host South Seven Conference rival Carbondale for the second time this season, beginning at 3 p.m.
Seeded fourth, the Comanches (9-1) defeated the fifth-seeded Terriers (8-2) 28-7 in week five of the regular season.
While Highland, Cahokia and EDwardsville will have the luxury of being at home, East St. Louis and Columbia will face major tests on the road on Saturday.
The East St. Louis Flyers (8-2) will travel to the Chicago suburb of Lombard to take on Glenbard East beginning at 2 p.m. Champions of the Southwestern Conference, the Flyers are the 15th seed. Glenbard East (10-0) is the No. 2 seed.
Columbia (8-2), seeded eighth in its half of the Class 4A bracket, will travel north to take on the undefeated and top-seeded Taylorville Tornado (10-0) at 5 p.m.
Comments