Collinsville earns trip to Class 3A State Soccer Tournament

Zane Baker continued his remarkable postseason with a goal and Trey Simpson added a second goal to lift the Collinsville Kahoks to a 2-0 win over Chicago Mount Carmel on Wednesday at the Class 3A Bradley-Bourbonnais Soccer Super-Sectional.
The win lifts the Kahoks (19-5-2) into the Class 3A State Soccer Tournament at Hoffman Estates High School on Friday where they will take on Libertyville beginning at 7 p.m.
Baker, whose last second goal helped Collinsville beat Southwestern Conference rival Edwardsville in the sectional semi-finals, scored a goal and added an assist when Collinsville defeated Normal Community in the title game of the Collinsville Sectional on Friday.
Comments