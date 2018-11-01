Collinsville back at state soccer tournament after 11-year absence

The Collinsville Kahoks will make their first trip to the state soccer tournament in 11 years Friday when they take on the Libertyville Wildcats in a C;lass 3A semi-final game at Hoffman Estates High School.
Making its ninth state tournament appearance and first since 2007, the Kahoks (19-5-2) will attempt to win their fifth state championship and first since 1992. That quest begins at 7 p.m. Friday when they take on LIbertyville (21-0) in the second of two semi-final contests.
Naperville North (24-0) will take on Roselle Lake Park (21-3-3) in the first semi-final beginning a 5 p.m. The state title game is set for 7 p.m. Saturday and will follow the third place game at 5 p.m.
Following is a closer look at the four teams who will compete for the Clas 3A state championship.
Naperville (North) (24-0)
Coach: Jim Konrad (15 years, 274-58-27)
Classification Enrollment: 2674
Nickname: Huskies
Colors: Orange/Blue
Conference: DuPage Valley
Last Year’s Advancement: Defeated Libertyville, 1-0, in State Championship Game
State tournament history: This is the Huskies 11th trip to the state tournament. They won state titles in 1998, 2016 and 2017.
Players to watch: Sr. Defender Collin Iverson (17 goals, 8 assists, 42 points); Jr. Midfielder (14 goals, 18 assists, 46 points); Jr. Midfielder Zach Smith (13 goals, 3 assists, 29 points)
Roselle (Lake Park) (21-3-3)
Coach: Sean Crosby (3rd season 41-23-9)
Classification Enrollment: 2586
Nickname: Lancers
Colors: Navy Blue/White
Conference: DuKane
Last Year’s Advancement: Lost to West Chicago (H.S.), 2-1, in Regional Final
State tournament history: This is the Lancers second state tournament appearance
Players to watch: Sr. Midfielder Matteo Costa (12 goals, 7 assists, 31 points); Sr. Midfielder Jesus Juarez (5 goals, 9 assists, 19 points); Sr. Midfielder Franco Presta (17 goals, 8 assists, 42 points)
Collinsville (19-5-2)
Coach: Rob Lugge (2nd season, 36-13-2)
Classification Enrollment: 1885
Nickname: Kahoks
Colors: Purple/White
Conference: Southwestern
Last Year’s Advancement: Lost to Normal (Community), 4-2, in Sectional Final
State Tournament history: The Kahoks are making their ninth trip to the state finals. They won state titles in 1981, 1986, 1991, and 1992
Players to watch: Sr. Midfielder Zane Baker (9 goals, 10 assists, 28 points); Sr. Midfielder Luke Liljegren (15 goals 7 assists 37 points); Sr. Forward Logan Whitehead (14 goals 5 assists 33 points)
Libertyville (21-0)
Coach: Kevin Thunholm (2nd season 41-1-2)
Classification Enrollment: 1917
Nickname: Wildcats
Colors: Black/Orange
Conference: North Suburban
Last Year’s Advancement: Lost to Naperville (North), 1-0, in State Championship Game
State tournament history: The Wildcats are making their sixth state tournament appearance. They won a state title in 2015.
Players to watch: Sr. Midfielder Tanner Kelly (11 goals, 10 assists, 32 points); Sr. Forward Evan Rasmussen (33 goals, 13 assists, 79 points); Jr. Midfielder Mickey Riley (13 goals, 11 assists, 37 points)
