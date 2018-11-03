Waterloo’s Schwartz falls short of cross country state title repeat

Waterloo High school senior Jenna Schwartz fell short of becoming the third metro-east area athlete to win back-to-back state cross country titles as she placed fifth in the Class 2A race Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
One of the top distance runners in the state throughout her sensational four-year career, Schwartz was in contention throughout the 3-mile event but never led, finishing in a time of 17 minutes 14.67 seconds. Brooke Stromsland of Lake Villa won the race in 16 minutes 32 seconds.
Stromsland placed fourth as a freshman a year ago.
Schwartz, who was trying to join former Trenton Wesclin runner Susan Gibson and Craig Virgin of Lebanon as the only metro east runners to repeat as cross country state champions, ends her cross country career as a four-time All-State runner.
Schwartz was 24th as a freshman and placed sixth as a sophomore in 2016. The Bulldogs, led by Schwartz, placed 14th in the team competition with 350 points.
Highland, getting a 99th place finish from Kate Marti, was 21st with 496 points. Belvidere North won the championship with 113 points.
Class 1A Girls
Freeburg junior Breanna Chandler fell short in her quest to become a three-time all-state runner but her 34th place finish was good enough to lead the Midgets who finished 17th in the 25-team event.
Chandler, who placed 25th as a freshman and 12th a year ago, finished with a time of 18 minutes 23 seconds on the 3-mile trek at Detweiller Park. Emma Argo of Eureka won the title in 16 minute 59 seconds. Eureka also won the team title with 84 points
Always a contender for a top 10 finish, the Midgets also got a top 100 finish from Jessica Shepherd who was 89th overall. The Midgets finished with 407 points .
Okawville, getting solid efforts from Megan Coiok (127th) and Abby Riechmann (129th) placed 24th overall with 601 points Gibault sophomore Brooke Biffar placed 73rd overall in 19 minutes 5 seconds.
Class 1A Boys
Roxana senior Cree Stumpf earned all state recognition with a 17th place finish while Tyler Guthrie of (Glen Carbon) Father McGivney and Corbin Schwable of Freeburg claimed top 40 finishes to lead the way for metro east athletes in the Class 1A boys event.
A senior, Stumpf finished with a time of 15 minutes 25 seconds to earn his all-state medal. The top 25 placewinners in each class earn all-state recognition.
Guthrie just missed being an all-state runner, placing 30th overall in a time of 15 minutes 38 seconds. Schwable was 36th in 15:45 while Justin Mumford of Wesclin was 47th in 15 minutes 50 seconds. Chris Collet of Seneca won the championship with a time of 14:45.
With Schwable leading the way, Freeburg placed 12th in the team competition with 314 points., far behind champion Clifton Central, which finished with 139. Father McGivney was 14th with 379 points.
Althoff senior Camden Sadler placed 76th in a time of 16:07 while Marissa junior Kade Portz was 113th overall in 16:35.
Class 2A Boys
Champion of the Class 2A Decatur MacArthur Sectional a week ago, Mascoutah senior Casmir Cozzi ended his high school cross country career as an all-state athlete as he placed sixth in the Class 2A boys race.
The Indians top runner, Ciozzi covered the three mile race in 15 minutes 2 seconds. Mathias Powell of Mahomet-Seymour won the race in 14 minutes 31 seconds.
Waterloo senior Eli Ward also earned all-state honors. Ward finished 18th in a time of 15 minutes 13 seconds.
