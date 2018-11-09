Cahokia students follow Comanches on the road, thanks to school staff, community support

Thanks to some generous hearts at Cahokia High School and the community, students in the district will be able to cheer on the Comanches in the IHSA Class 5A football playoff game near Chicago Saturday.
Cahokia, in the playoffs for the first time since 2009, face Hillcrest in the state quarterfinal game in the northwest suburb of Chicago.
Faith Jackson, director of student activities, got approval of the District 187 Board of Education to charter the bus, but the the $35 fee for bus , game ticket and lunch was too steep for some students of a town where roughly 37 percent of citizens under 18 live below the poverty level.
High school staff and faculty as well as members of the community pitched in to see that students could support their team. Along with $1,100 from the district, Jackson raised enough to cover the balance of the $2,100 cost of chartering the bus, plus enough to purchase tickets and lunch for 37 students.
A $1,000 overage will be saved for future fan buses, Beth Schreckberg, secretary to the superintendent wrote.
