OFP 122018 Around Town

Thursday, Dec. 20:
▪ Christmas Dinner with St. Vincent de Paul — 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cosgrove’s Kitchen, St. Vincent de Paul Outreach Ministry, 3718 State St., East St. Louis. Visit with Santa, Christmas carols, gifts for all.
▪ The Polar Express Train Ride — 4:30, 6, 7:15 and 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. St. Louis Union Station, 1820 Market St., St. Louis. Experience the magic of “The Polar Express” with a 45-minute train ride adventure to the North Pole. stlthepolarexpressride.com
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
▪ Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park — 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. Tilles Park, 9551 Litzsinger Road, St. Louis. Open to vehicular traffic every day except Mondays and Saturdays. Closed Dec. 24. Cost: $10 per vehicle; cash or check only. Carriage rides and walks available. stlouisco.com/parks
Friday, Dec. 21:
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ 2nd Annual Polar Express Night — 6 to 9 p.m. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. Second St., Caseyville. Join us in your pajamas, slippers and robes for a night of holiday fun. Hot chocolate (coffee and tea for adults) and cookies will be served 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., the classic book “Polar Express” will be read followed by a showing of the movie. Hot chocolate and cookies available during and after the movie. Children will get a treat bag with an extra special gift inspired by the movie. 618-345-5848.
▪ Art Exhibition: ‘The Sentimental Landscape’ by Dimitrina Stamboldjiev Kutriansky — 6 to 10 p.m. Third Degree Glass Factory, 5200 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. Opening reception. Exhibit runs through Jan. 15. thirddegreeglassfactory.com
▪ ‘The Science of “Star Wars”’ — 7:30 to 9 p.m. Washington University, McDonnell Hall, Room 162, One Brookings Drive, St. Louis. An illustrated presentation by Dr. Pamela Gay of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific on the science of “Star Wars.” Parking available. Free and open to the public. slasonline.org/events/calendar
Saturday, Dec. 22:
▪ Metro East Model Railroad Club Open House — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Old Glen Carbon Fire House/Village Hall, 180 Summit St., Glen Carbon. Watch the trains running on the club’s 18-by-27-foot HO scale model railroad. Free admission. trainweb.org/memrc
▪ Belleville Christkindlmarkt Gingerbread Cookie Decorating Class — 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Downtown Belleville Public Square, in the heated tent. Limited seating. Free but pre-registration required at 1 Candy Cane Lane. Last shopping day Dec. 23. bellevillechristkindlmarkt.com
Sunday, Dec. 23:
▪ Christmas Cantata — 10:30 a.m. First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. Familiar carols and poignant reading designed to illuminate the true meaning of Christmas. 618-233-0295.
▪ The Saint Louis Chamber Chorus: ‘Fulfillment – An Irish Christmas’ — 3 p.m. St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 6401 Wade Ave., St. Louis. The third concert of the Saint Louis Chamber Chorus’ 63rd season features Irish melodies with universal appeal. Tickets: $40 general admission, $10 for students. To purchase tickets: 636-458-4343 or chamberchorus.org
▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.
Wednesday, Dec. 26:
▪ ‘Anastasia’ at the Fabulous Fox Theatre — 7:30 p.m. The Fabulous Fox, 527 North Grand Blvd., St. Louis. This new Broadway musical set in 1920s Paris tells the story of a young woman who sets out to discover her past. Production runs through Jan. 6. fabulousfox.com
Thursday, Dec. 27:
▪ Celebrate Raja’s 26th Birthday — 11 a.m. St. Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. The St. Louis Zoo’s bull elephant Raja will receive special presents to stomp open for this 26th birthday. Visitors are invited to sing “Happy Birthday” and cheer for Raja. Visitors can sign a giant birthday card and learn more about elephants and elephant conservation until 1 p.m. Birthday cupcakes and hot chocolate will be available for purchase. stlzoo.org/raja
