Three arrested following alleged carjacking, robbery

Three people are in custody following the carjacking and robbery of a pizza delivery driver this afternoon.
The suspects have not yet been identified.
Cahokia Police Capt. Dennis Plew said his department received a call about the vehicular hijacking at 1:45 p.m. A Domino’s Pizza delivery driver was robbed and his car was taken, Plew said.
The suspects struck another vehicle as they were fleeing and stop sticks were used to disable the stolen car, Plew said.
Lamont Silas, a manager at the National Rent To Own Store on Illinois 3, said the passengers in the second vehicle were customers that had just left the store. He said he heard a loud “boom,” after which employees of the store told him that their customer’s car had just been hit.
Silas noticed tire marks from the struck vehicle, which was knocked into a ditch in front of the store. He said one customer, an elderly woman, was a passenger in the car. The woman’s daughter was driving. Both were taken to an area hospital, Plew said.
Their condition is not known.
Silas said the suspects exited the stolen vehicles d fled after the collision.
“But the police got all of them,” Silas said. “They were kids. One was wearing just some shorts. He didn’t have a shirt on.”
Plew said police are in the early stages of their investigation, so not much information was available late Thursday afternoon.
Silas said Illinois 3 was shut down from Jerome Lane to Judith Lane for at least 30 minutes as police cleared the scene.
