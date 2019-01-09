Illinois high school girls basketball polls

Class 4A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Maine West (8)
|19-0
|80
|1
|2.
|Rock Island
|17-1
|66
|3
|3.
|Fremd
|18-2
|51
|2
|4.
|Montini
|17-3
|50
|7
|5.
|Edwardsville
|17-2
|49
|5
|6.
|Benet
|18-4
|38
|4
|7.
|Boylan Catholic
|17-0
|37
|9
|8.
|Whitney Young
|13-4
|24
|NR
|9.
|Hononegah
|17-3
|10
|6
|10.
|Mother McAuley
|17-1
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Marist 8, Rolling Meadows 6, Thornwood 4, Normal Community 4, Bartlett 2, Geneva 2
Class 3A
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Richwoods
|19-2
|79
|1
|T-2.
|Kankakee (7)
|21-0
|76
|2
|T-2
|Morton (1)
|16-2
|76
|4
|T-4.
|Bloomington Central Catholic
|17-3
|44
|NR
|T-4.
|Charleston
|19-0
|44
|T-8
|6.
|Bethalto Civic Memorial
|17-3
|39
|5
|7
|Carterville
|16-3
|30
|3
|8.
|Nazareth (1)
|16-1
|29
|T-10
|9.
|Sandwich
|19-0
|19
|NR
|10.
|Burlington Central
|13-5
|17
|6
Others receiving votes: Geneseo 14, Breese Mater Dei 8, Noble Street Charter 5, Effingham 4, Columbia 4, Morgan Park 3, Providence 2, Highland 1, Bishop McNamara 1
Class 2A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Eureka (5)
|19-2
|77
|2
|2.
|Greenville (1)
|18-1
|50
|3
|3.
|Harrisburg (1)
|18-2
|48
|1
|4.
|Watseka
|16-2
|43
|NR
|5.
|Sullivan (1)
|18-1
|38
|10
|6.
|Chicago (Marshall) (1)
|12-7
|36
|4
|7.
|Walther Lutheran
|17-0
|35
|NR
|8.
|Teutopolis
|16-3
|33
|5
|T-9.
|St. Joseph-Ogden
|16-4
|23
|6
|T-9.
|Hamilton County
|20-1
|23
|NR
Others receiving votes: Knoxville 19, Pleasant Plains 18, Carlinville 9, Hillsboro 9, Buffalo Tri-City 8, Quincy Notre Dame 8, Camp Point Central 7, Bismarck-Henning 5, Midwest Central 3, Marshall 2, Riverdale 1.
Class 1A
|No.
|Team
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1.
|Danville Schlarman (9)
|15-2
|98
|1
|2.
|Lewistown (1)
|20-0
|90
|6
|T-3.
|Goreville
|17-4
|56
|2
|T-3
|Jacksonville Routt
|17-2
|56
|8
|5.
|Stockton
|15-2
|48
|7
|6.
|Lanark Eastland
|17-4
|43
|NR
|7.
|Shiloh
|16-3
|39
|5
|8.
|Illini Bluffs
|17-4
|38
|3
|9.
|Amboy
|17-1
|21
|NR
|10.
|Altamont
|18-2
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Concord Triopia 9, Centralia Christ Our Rock 8, Dakota 6, Lexington 6, Ashton-Franklin Center 5, Hope Academy 4, East Dubuque 2, Annawan 1, Newark 1, Nokomis 1
Comments