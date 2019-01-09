Latest News

Illinois high school girls basketball polls

By Dean Criddle

January 09, 2019 10:55 AM

Edwardsville head coach Lori Blade.
Edwardsville head coach Lori Blade. Zia Nizami znizami@bnd.com
Edwardsville head coach Lori Blade. Zia Nizami znizami@bnd.com

Class 4A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Maine West (8)19-0801
2.Rock Island17-1663
3.Fremd18-2512
4.Montini17-3507
5.Edwardsville17-2495
6. Benet18-4384
7. Boylan Catholic17-0379
8. Whitney Young13-424NR
9. Hononegah17-3106
10. Mother McAuley17-19NR

Others receiving votes: Marist 8, Rolling Meadows 6, Thornwood 4, Normal Community 4, Bartlett 2, Geneva 2

Class 3A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Richwoods19-2791
T-2.Kankakee (7)21-0762
T-2Morton (1)16-2764
T-4.Bloomington Central Catholic17-344NR
T-4.Charleston19-044T-8
6. Bethalto Civic Memorial17-3395
7Carterville16-3303
8.Nazareth (1)16-129T-10
9.Sandwich19-019NR
10. Burlington Central13-5176

Others receiving votes: Geneseo 14, Breese Mater Dei 8, Noble Street Charter 5, Effingham 4, Columbia 4, Morgan Park 3, Providence 2, Highland 1, Bishop McNamara 1

Class 2A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Eureka (5)19-2772
2.Greenville (1)18-1503
3.Harrisburg (1)18-2481
4.Watseka16-243NR
5. Sullivan (1)18-13810
6. Chicago (Marshall) (1)12-7364
7. Walther Lutheran17-035NR
8.Teutopolis16-3335
T-9.St. Joseph-Ogden16-4236
T-9.Hamilton County20-123NR

Others receiving votes: Knoxville 19, Pleasant Plains 18, Carlinville 9, Hillsboro 9, Buffalo Tri-City 8, Quincy Notre Dame 8, Camp Point Central 7, Bismarck-Henning 5, Midwest Central 3, Marshall 2, Riverdale 1.

Class 1A

No.TeamW-LPtsPrv
1.Danville Schlarman (9)15-2981
2.Lewistown (1)20-0906
T-3.Goreville17-4562
T-3Jacksonville Routt 17-2568
5.Stockton15-2487
6.Lanark Eastland17-443NR
7. Shiloh16-3395
8. Illini Bluffs17-4383
9. Amboy17-121NR
10.Altamont18-218NR

Others receiving votes: Concord Triopia 9, Centralia Christ Our Rock 8, Dakota 6, Lexington 6, Ashton-Franklin Center 5, Hope Academy 4, East Dubuque 2, Annawan 1, Newark 1, Nokomis 1

