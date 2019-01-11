High School sports cancellations

Latest News

By Dean Criddle

January 11, 2019 10:50 AM

BELLEVILLE

With a winter storm expected to start in the St. Louis and metro-east areas Friday afternoon , several high school sports events scheduled for this weekend have been canceled or rescheduled.

Further cancellations will be posted when they become available.

Boys basketball

Collinsville at Belleville West, rescheduled for Feb. 5

Edwardsville at Alton, rescheduled for Jan 22

Girls basketball

Edwardsville at Alton, rescheduled for Jan. 15

