High School sports cancellations

With a winter storm expected to start in the St. Louis and metro-east areas Friday afternoon , several high school sports events scheduled for this weekend have been canceled or rescheduled.
Further cancellations will be posted when they become available.
Boys basketball
Collinsville at Belleville West, rescheduled for Feb. 5
Edwardsville at Alton, rescheduled for Jan 22
Girls basketball
Edwardsville at Alton, rescheduled for Jan. 15
