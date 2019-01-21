Latest News

O’Fallon Around Town

By Jennifer Green

January 21, 2019 10:08 AM

Highland News Leader

Wednesday, Jan. 23:

Tamale Fundraiser — Through Jan. 26. The Pentecostals of Troy, 8965 Route 162, Troy, will be taking orders for homemade authentic tamales and salsa. Tamales will be chicken or pork, $15 per dozen. Hot, medium or mild salsa is available for $4 a pint. Pick up is Feb. 2 beginning at 11 a.m. Orders can be emailed to revbb63@aol.com or called in to 618-667-6054 – leave a message with your order.

Highland Illinois Area Schools Alumni Association Nominations — Through Jan. 31. Nominees wanted for the 2019 Hall of Fame. Applications are available at highlandilalumni.com and due by Jan. 31. highlandilalumni.com

Thursday, Jan. 24:

Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Friday, Jan. 25:

HeartLands Conservancy Informational Lunch Event — 11:30 a.m. Diamond Mineral Springs, 1 W. Pocahontas Road, Highland. Landowners in the Highland Silver Lake watershed can learn about funding opportunities available for erosion control projects and more. Attendance free; lunch provided. Registration recommended. RSVP by calling 618-566-4451, ext. 25.

‘Get Found on Google Search and Maps’ Workshop — 12 to 1 p.m. The Korte Room, 12441 US-40, Highland. Workshop will guide attendees through “Google My Business,” a free tool for local businesses to connect with customers. For information or to register: highlandillinois.com/events

The Wanda Mountain Boys — 7 p.m. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Smooth harmonies, powerful vocals and straightforward lyrics from the traditional Southern Gospel Quartet. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at jacobyartscenter.org/tickets

WandaMountainBoys.jpg
The Wanda Mountain Boys (David Jenkins, Rick Brown, Gary O’Neal and Claude Johnson-Watt) will perform Friday at the Jacoby Arts Center in Alton. For ticket information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets.
Provided

Saturday, Jan. 26:

Gross-ology! — 11 a.m. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. The study of things that are indelicate of gross, come find out how gross the library can get. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Drive-thru Chili & Vegetable Beef Soup Dinner — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. St. John United Church of Christ, 21 N. Walnut, Trenton. Hot (spicy) and regular chili and vegetable beef soup available in quart containers for $5 per quart. Call 618-224-9828 after 11 a.m. to pre-order for pick-up. Drive-thru located in alley behind the church.

Escape Room — 1 p.m. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Break out of the winter doldrums with an Escape Room experience for kids. Ages kindergarten to sixth grade; children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

71st Annual Sausage Supper – 2:30 to 8 p.m. Salem United Church of Christ, 1117 West North St., Alhambra. All-you-can-eat homemade pork sausage, sauerkraut, sides, dessert, coffee, milk. Advanced orders available by calling 618-488-3733 or emailing ooey5@agtelco.com. Orders can be picked up Jan. 24 from 12 to 6 p.m. or Jan. 26 starting 9 a.m. Cost: Adults $10, Children ages 5-10 $5, children under four are free.

Historic Lincoln School Alumni Foundation Second Annual Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Edwardsville American Legion, 58 South State Route 157, Edwardsville. Doors open 6 p.m. Silent auction, 50/50 raffles, prizes, in-between round games, mulligans. Guests encouraged to bring food and soft drinks. Cash bar available. Entry fee: $200 per table of eight. For table reservation or more information: bigtlynn@hotmail.com, 618-656-5925, kim@brick47.com or 618-581-1624. hlsaf.org

Monday, Jan. 28:

Medicare Q&A — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

Tuesday, Jan. 29:

Madison County 11th annual Project Homeless Connect — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. City Temple Church, 4751 Maryville Road, Granite City. Program counts the number of homeless persons throughout the county and provides free services, including access to housing and jobs to a free meal and haircuts. Rides to the event are free. Call 618-296-5300 to get a ride for between 9 a.m. and noon. For information or to volunteer, mlcastillo@co.madison.il.us

$2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Office Space’ — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.

Wednesday, Jan. 30:

Highland VFW Ladies Auxiliary card party — 1 p.m. at the post home. Pinochle, euchre and bunco will be played. Hot sandwiches and homemade pies and cake available. Admission $1.

Thursday, Jan. 31 through Saturday, Feb. 2:

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary Used Book Sale — 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Ungacta Conference Center, St. Joseph’s Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Admission: $2 Thursday, free Friday, $3 bag sale Saturday. Fiction, non-fiction, cooking, children’s books, paperbacks, hardbacks, puzzles, CDs, DVDs available.

Saturday, Feb. 2:

Rock & Roll Bingo — 7 p.m. VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Doors open 6 p.m. Bingo, but not as you know it. The numbers have been replaced with the names of singers and bands, and the caller has been replaced with rapid-fire song clips. Players must identify the artists and songs on their bingo cards to win. Bring your own snacks. Cash bar. No outside drinks permitted. Cost: $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at The Chocolate Affair, 1011 Broadway, Highland, or facebook.com/events/1093530494182949

