Several streets, location in Highland under boil order

By Kavahn Mansouri

January 24, 2019 09:25 AM

Several streets and locations in Highland has been put under a boil order for the next 24-48 hours.

Customers on Deal, Cedar and Beech streets are under the order, as well as the following locations:

  • 301, 304, 305, 311, 319 and 322 West Monroe Street

  • 113, 116, 119, 121, 2018, 213, 2016, 220, 302, 303, 305, 306, 310, 312 and 315 Broadway

  • 12365 and 12377 Highland Road

  • 1123 New Trenton Road

Any water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for 5 minutes before use.

Kavahn Mansouri

My name is Kavahn Mansouri and I’m a Belleville News-Democrat and Highland News Leader reporter. I’ve covered small towns for more than two years, telling impactful, local stories that matter to those communities.

