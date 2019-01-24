Several streets, location in Highland under boil order

Several streets and locations in Highland has been put under a boil order for the next 24-48 hours.
Customers on Deal, Cedar and Beech streets are under the order, as well as the following locations:
301, 304, 305, 311, 319 and 322 West Monroe Street
113, 116, 119, 121, 2018, 213, 2016, 220, 302, 303, 305, 306, 310, 312 and 315 Broadway
12365 and 12377 Highland Road
1123 New Trenton Road
Any water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for 5 minutes before use.
