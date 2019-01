Walmart Provides $1000 Grant to Highland-Pierron Fire Department – Walmart announced a $1,000 grant to be awarded to Highland-Pierron Fire Department. The grant was presented at Highland Walmart to Captain Zack Jenny on behalf of the fire department. Marsha Elliott, Walmart Representative for Community Involvement, presented the check and organizes all of the funds donated to the community through the Highland location. Highland-Pierron Fire Department uses fundraisers, donations, and grant funds to make purchases that provide updated fire and rescue equipment as well as maintain current tools. With modern equipment and ongoing training, H.P.F.D. is as prepared as possible to uphold the mission statement to protect the lives and property of the citizens of the Highland-Pierron Fire District through fire suppression services, rescue services, pre-fire planning, and public education. Provided