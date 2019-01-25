Grantfork news

Young Authors Winners
Grantfork Elementary students that chose to enter a story for the Young Authors contest had a lot of really good entries. Classroom winners were: Sarah Garcia from Mrs. Zellers’ class; Morgan Dressler from Mrs. Warneke’s class and Kenley Hampson from Ms. Weiss’ class.
Cub Scout Troop 3040 Visit Grantfork Firehouse
Scouts from Alhambra and Grantfork and Scout Leader Brad Grotefendt had a very informative visit to the firehouse. The Scouts were taught some basic first aid skills, 911 calling protocol and an overview of the fire and rescue equipment. The firefighters were outstanding in teaching the scouts such life saving lessons.
St. Gertrude’s Catholic Church
PSR Rosary and server training will be Wednesday, Jan. 30. Rosary training will begin at 6:30 p.m. and server training for fourth-grade and up will begin at 7 p.m. All parishioners are welcome and encouraged to attend.
