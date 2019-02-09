Cahokia’s Jacob Bullock remains on course toward elusive state wrestling championship

Undefeated and top-ranked Jacob Bullock of Cahokia moved one step closer to that elusive state championship Saturday by winning the 220-pound weight division at the Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Sectional Wrestling Tournament.
The 220-pound state tournament runner-up at 220-pounds a year ago, Bullock improved to 30-0 with a hard fought 7-4 win over Conner Miller of Chatham-Glenwood in the final.
Headed to Old Dominion University beginning in August, Bullock was one of 16 metro east area Class 2A wrestlers to earn a trip to the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament which begins Thursday at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Joining Bullock in the champions circle Saturday were Kylan Montgomery (126 pounds) and Caleb Grau (170), both Mascoutah. Caleb Tyus of Civic Memorial rounded out the quartet of area sectional champions by winning the 120-pound title.
Other Class 2A state qualifiers include Caine Tyus of Civic Memorial (126 pounds), Chase Hall (106), Will Hillard (138), Garrett Bakarich (145), Caleb Port (182) and Collin North (220) all of Triad, Arnold Edwards (195) of Cahokia, Colton Brown (132) and Devin Wills (160) of Highland and Zeke Waltz (152) of Jersey Community.
Class 3A Joliet Central Sectional
Bellleville West sophomore Josh Koderhandt continued his remarkable season by winning the 113-pound championship, while two of the state’s best, Noah Surtin (126) and Luke Odom (138), continued to roll Saturday at the Class 3A Joliet Central Sectional.
Koderhandt improved to 41-2 by winning the 113-pound title by default over Jack Lindsey of New Lenox (Providence Catholic) and will be joined in Champaign next week by teammate Logan Johnson who placed fourth in the 160-pound class.
Surtin, the state champion at 113 pounds a year ago, won the 126-pound title, while Odom won the 138-pound crown. Both Surtin and Odom are top ranked in their weight classes.
Also moving on to the state finals are Grant Matarelli (106), Blake Moss (195) and Lloyd Reynolds (285), all of Edwardsville.
Class 1A Carterville Sectional
Althoff senior Max Kristoff and sophomore Anthony Federico won titles and were two of seven Crusaders to move on to the state tournament by earning top four performances in the respective weight classes at the Class 1A Carterville Sectional.
Ranked second in the 145-pound class, Kristoff defeated Nate Kiset of Anna-Jonesboro by fall in 1 minute 35 seconds of their final, while Federico romped to a 58 second pin over Ethan O’Linc of Monticello in the 132-pound final.
Althoff also advanced Matthew Minick (106), Shawn Minick (113), Isaiah Bernal (126), Joey Braunagel (170) and Nolan Schmidt (220)
Schmidt lost to Carlyle senior Dale Allen in the final by a 3-1 score.
