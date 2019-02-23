Triad places fourth at IHSA Class 2A Dual Team State Wrestling Tournament

The Woodstock Marian Hurricanes dominated in the middle and upper weight classes Saturday and overtook Triad 44-18 in the fourth place match at the IHSA Class 2A Dual Team State Wrestling Tournament in Bloomington.
Making their fifth trip to the dual team state finals since 2009, the Knights (19-8) clinched their second state trophy with an opening round 61-10 win over Chicago Noble.
The Knights, who also placed fourth in the ‘09 state finals, won 11 of the 14 matches against the Chicago Public League power and rolled to the easy win.
But in its semifinal showdown against two-time defending state champion and nationally ranked Washington High School, it was a different story.
After Chase Hall gave Triad an early 3-0 lead by winning the 106-pound match, Washington went on to post five straight victories, including three by pin to take a 26-3 lead heading into the 145-pound bracket.
The Knights won four of the final eight matches but fell 45-24. Washington went on to win its third straight title, beating Coal City 45-21 in the final.
Edwardsville, competing in Class 3A, fell to the DeKalb Barbs 43-27 in its quarterfinal match and failed to place.
