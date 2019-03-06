Reinneck sisters headline Cahokia Conference Kaskaskia Division basketball team

Lebanon High School seniors Emily Reinneck and Abigail Reinneck headline the Cahokia Conference Kaskaskia Division girls basketball team which was announced this week.
In the Greyhounds starting lineup since their freshmen year, the Reinneck siisters were members of Lebanon teams which won four straight Cahokia Conference Kaskaskia Division titles. Under veteran coach Chad Cruthis, the Greyhounds finished 11-1 in conference play and 22-12 for the season.
Division runner-up and Class 1A sectional champion Marissa (10-2, 26-8) had three players named to the all-conference team, junior Hailey Krause, sophomore Emily Smith and freshman Bree Portz, while New Athens juniors Danika White and Julia Drake were also selected.
Rounding out the team were Hope Guebert and Claire Grohmann of Red Bud, Karley Kothe of Steeleville, Octavia Heidelberg of Dupo and Tinleigh Jakimauskus of Valmeyer.
