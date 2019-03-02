Freeburg’s Lilly Oliver places fourth in Queen of the Hill 3-point competition

Freeburg senior Lilly Oliver’s quest to win the Country Financial 3-point Queen of the Hill title fell short as she placed fourth in the final round Saturday at Redbird Arena in Normal.
Winner of the Class 3A bracket when she made 10 of 15 shots from beyond the 3-point line on Friday, Oliver made seven of 15 in the finals Saturday which were held between the Class 3A state tournament third place and championship games.
Pekin sophomore Taylor Goss won the Queen of the Hill with nine 3-point field goals while Jadyn Mitchell of Flanagan and Caitlin Bowersock of Red Hill tied for second with eight each.
Oliver was bidding to become the second player from the metro east to win the title. Former Carlyle standout Paige Rakers won the championship in 2012.
