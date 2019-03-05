Latest News

Saluki senior and Edwardsville native Armon Fletcher earns MVC honor

By Dean Criddle

March 05, 2019 03:24 PM

Southern Illinois Armon Fletcher, left, fights past Saint Louis University’s Jordan Goodwin on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, during the Billikens and Salukis’ matchup at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.
Southern Illinois University at Carbondale senior and Edwardsville native Armon Fletcher has been honored as a Missouri Valley Conference second team all-conference selection for the 2018-19 basketball season.

The MVC announced its regular season award winners on Tuesday.

A 2014 graduate of Edwardsville High School, the 6-5 Fletcher led the Salukis in scoring (16..6 ppg) while averaging 6.1 rebounds per contest.

SIUC (16-13) opens play in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The Salukis will take on sixth-seed Northern Iowa (14-17) in the final quarterfinal round game. The Salukis won both regular season meetings with the Panthers.

Loyola-Chicago is the top seed, while Drake is the No. 2 seed which runs Thursday-Sunday.

Dean Criddle

Dean Criddle has worked at the Belleville News-Democrat for 32 years as a sports writer. Dean graduated from SIUE with a double major in journalism and English, is married and lives in Belleville.

