Saluki senior and Edwardsville native Armon Fletcher earns MVC honor

Southern Illinois University at Carbondale senior and Edwardsville native Armon Fletcher has been honored as a Missouri Valley Conference second team all-conference selection for the 2018-19 basketball season.
The MVC announced its regular season award winners on Tuesday.
A 2014 graduate of Edwardsville High School, the 6-5 Fletcher led the Salukis in scoring (16..6 ppg) while averaging 6.1 rebounds per contest.
SIUC (16-13) opens play in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The Salukis will take on sixth-seed Northern Iowa (14-17) in the final quarterfinal round game. The Salukis won both regular season meetings with the Panthers.
Loyola-Chicago is the top seed, while Drake is the No. 2 seed which runs Thursday-Sunday.
