Nashville’s Bryce Bultman headlines locals on Class 1A-2A IBCA all-state team

Nashville senior Bryce Bultman has been named as a Class 2A first team all-state selection by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association for the 2018-19 season.
A 6-5 forward who will attend and play basketball at McKendree University, Bultman averaged 14.6 points and nearly nine rebounds for a Nashville team which finished 35-3 and placed second in the Class 2A State Tournament this past weekend. Ranked first in the Class 2A state poll for most of the season, Nashville lost to Chicago Orr 50-36 in the state title gameon Saturday at Peoria Civic Center.
Bultman ia one of seven metro east area Class 1A-2A players recognized by the IBCA with all-state honors. The IIBCA announced its all-state teams during the Class 1A-2A tournaments.
Gaining Class 2A third team all-state honors were junior Carson Parker of Nashville and senior Nate Brede of Wesclin. Parker, a 6-5 guard, averaged 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Hornets
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Brede, a 6-7 senior averaged 17.2 points and had 72-3 point field goals for the season. Marquette senior Chris Hartich was a special mention all-state player
In Class 1A, Okawville senior Okawville senior Will Aubel and Gibault senior guard Karson Huels were second team all-state selections.
The 6-4 Aubel averaged 10.7 points and 6 rebounds for the Rockets, who reached the Class 1A ‘Elite 8’ after winning the state championship a year ago. Okawville finished the season 21-11. Huels, a 6-2 guard, averaged 17.1 poits and had 88 3-point field goals for a Hawks team which finished 15-17
Marissa-Coulterville junior forward Sebastion Ivory-Greer was named a third team all-state selection. The 6-2 Ivory-Greer averaged 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, three assists and three steals for a Meteors team which finished 25-3 and won the Cahokia Conference Kaskaskia Division title.
Comments