East St. Louis High School athletes capture New Balance Indoor Track Championships

East St. Louis High School sptinter Willie Johnson won the 400 meter championship and was part of two relay teams which won national titles at the recent New Balance National Indoor Track and Field championships in New York City.
Named as the d the National Emerging Elite National Champion, Johnson won his national title with a time of 48..39 seconds. Johnson also teammed with East St. Louis athletes Marcus Lampley, Keontez Lewis and Andrew Johnson to win the national 4x200 meter relay national championship in time of 1 minute 30 seconds.
Johnson later captured his third championship along with Marcus Lampley, Keontez Lewis, and Xavier Mix who won the 4x400 meter title in a time of 3 minutes 22 seconds.
Head coach Barry Malloyd was thrilled with the national championship titles earned, but not surprised..
““These young men have explosive speed and know how to perform under pressure,’’ Malloyd said. “We bleed orange and blue all day, everyday.’’
The national title in the 400 meters was the second of the offseason for Johnson who last August won the 15-16 age group championship at the AAU Junior Olympics with a time of 47.8 seconds.
