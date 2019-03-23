Latest News

Man struck and killed on I-64 overnight near Fairview Heights

By Joseph Bustos

March 23, 2019 01:37 PM

Fairview Heights

A 28-year-old St. Louis man died after he was struck by a vehicle on westbound Interstate 64 near mile marker 10 overnight near Fairview Heights and Caseyville, according to reports.

Emergency crews arrived at the location around midnight Saturday for a report of fight on the road shoulder, KMOV reported. Once crews arrived, officers found the man lying in the road.

According to KMOV, Illinois State Police said the man was seriously injured and transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The man’s name has not been released.

According to KSDK, Illinois State Police crash reconstruction officers are investigating.

The highway was shut down for three hours while investigators worked on the scene.

The driver of the car that hit the man is cooperating with police, KSDK reported.

Joseph Bustos

Joseph Bustos is the state affairs and politics reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat, where he strives to hold elected officials accountable and provide context to decisions they make. He has won multiple awards from the Illinois Press Association for coverage of sales tax referendums.

