Monday’s top performers in high school sports

BASEBALL
Jack Temmer and Zechariah Georgian, Belleville East
Temmer, a junior for the Lancers, scored three runs in Belleville East’s 12-7 win over Granite City on Monday night. Georgian, a senior, scored one run and had six RBIs. Belleville East has a 5-3 overall record.
Sam Fitzwilliam and Logan Seidler, Valmeyer
Fitzwilliam had a team high four runs and had one RBI in Valmeyer’s dominating 19-5 win over Sparta. Seidler had a team high four RBIs and also scored one run. Valmeyer has an overall record of 5-4.
Hunter Smith, Triad
In the Knights’ 9-7 loss to Mater Dei, Hunter Smith scored a team high three runs and also had one RBI. Triad has a season record of 1-5.
SOFTBALL
Bailey Bell, Kelsey Bray and Lauren Rakers, Wesclin
The Warriors defeated Mascoutah 10-6 behind a trio of standout players. Sophomore Bailey Bell hit the team’s only home run and scored three runs along with four RBIs. Senior Kelsey Bray contributed three runs and had two RBIs while junior Lauren Rakers scored three runs.
