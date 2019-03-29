Alton basketball coach Eric Smith resigns after seven years

After seven successful seasons Eric Smith has resigned as head boys basketball coach at Alton High School.
Smith 43, told the Alton Telegraph on Thursday that he is stepping down for family reasons but will remain at AHS as a physical education and health teacher.
“My kids are getting older,” Smith told the Telegraph., “and it’s harder to get to all their activities if I put in the time it takes to coach the basketball team.”
Smith finishes his Alton career with a 133-76 record and three Class 4A regional titles. Alton finished 23-11 this past season, defeating Collinsville 58-48 in the title game of the Class 4A Collinsville Regional.
Smith led Alton to three seasons of 20 or more more wins.
The Redbids, who defeated defending state champion Belleville West during the regular season, fell to the Maroons 59-49 in a semifinal game at the East Moline Sectional. West would go on to win its second straight Class 4A state title.
