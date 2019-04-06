Edwardsville rallies for narrow win at Belleville West track and field invitational

Collinsville junior Jermarrion Stewart placed second in the 200 meters and third in the 100 meters Saturday at the Belleville West Invitational Special to the News-Democrat

Collinsville junior Jermarrion Stewart continued to chase one of the top high school sprinters in the nation on Saturday at the Norm Armstrong/Belleville West Track and Field Invitational.

But for the third straight year, nobody could catch Plainfield North standout Marcellus Moore.

The defending Class 3A state champion in both the 100 and 200 meters, Moore shattered the meet record in both events with national-caliber times as he recorded the top individual performance in the 32-team meet at Belleville West High School.

Taking advantage of the warm early spring afternoon, Moore opened the 2019 outdoor season as he ended the 2018 state finals as he dominated the competition. With all eyes on him, Moore posted the fourth best time in the nation this season, 10.36 seconds to win the 100 meters, edging both Deonte McGoy of Alton (10.61 seconds) and Stewart (10.63).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Moore then capped his day in the 200 meters. Getting a stiff early challenge from Stewart, Moore broke the race open in the final 40 meters, finishing with the third best time nationally of 20.89 seconds. Stewart was second, breaking the Kahoks’ school record with a time of 21.24 seconds.

“What was my goal coming into today? To keep progressing and improving. It’s not about what I’m doing right now. It’s about continuing to stay strong, staying focused and staying healthy so that I’m running my best at the end of the year,’’’ Moore said following the 200 meters.

“I was pleased with the 200. I felt like I got out quick and was able to stay strong to the finish. ‘’

The Edwardsville Tigers also finished strong on Saturday. Getting a 1-2 finish in the 1,600 meters from senior Roland Prenzler and junior Jack Pifer, the Tigers rallied to nip Homewood-Flossmoor — 61-58 — for the team championship.

Minooka (53 points), Plainfield North (49) and Lockport (48) rounded out the top five teams..

In trying to catch Moore, Stewart’s performance was also impressive. The Kahoks junior barely missed his top time in the 100 meters (10.61), but he once again showed the form which has made him one of the top sprinters in the St. Louis area and state with an outstanding effort in the 200 meters.

“It’s a little frustrating. But I’m going to beat him (Moore),’’ Stewart said following the 100-meter final. “I just have to stay the course and keep training and working hard.





“He (Moore) is really fast. Having someone like him is motivation for me..’’





Granite City senior Andrew O’Keefe didn’t need any extra motivation on Saturday. Getting a break from his specialty, the 1,600 meters, O’Keefe was impressive as he won the 800 meters, finishing with a time of 1 minute 54.97 seconds. O’Keefe finished second in the Class 3A 1,600 meters at the state finals last year and won the indoor state championship last with a time of 4 minutes, 14 seconds.

“We just wanted to see how he looked today in the 800. We’re still thinking about what event he’ll run in at state,’’ Warriors coach Tom Miller said. “I think with what happened last year at state, he (O’Keefe) is leaning towards running the 1,600 meters again.’’

Other local athletes winning titles on Saturday included Zach Pluff of Freeburg in the high jump (6 feet, 5 inches), Jadon Elliott of Triad in the pole vault (14 feet, 6 inches), Kenyon Johnson of Edwardsville in the long jump (22 feet, 6 inches) and Barry Evans of Mascoutah in the discus (139 feet, 1 inch)