O’Fallon Around Town

Southwestern Illinois College students, veterans and members of the community explored career opportunities at the Spring 2019 Job Fair at the SWIC Belleville Campus. Seeking information about a possible future career, Blake Emery of Belleville, right, talks with O’Fallon Police Officer Nikki Brown about opportunities in law enforcement. More than 300 job seekers turned out to meet more than 125 employers representing a variety of Metro East and St. Louis career fields. The fair, sponsored by SWIC Career Services, included career fields such as education, nonprofit, financial services, health care, insurance, security, law enforcement, retail sales and more. For more information about SWIC Career Services, visit swic.edu/career-services. Photo by Jim Haverstick, SWIC

Noon Thursday, April 18, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, April 18:

▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Friday, April 19:

▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, several side dishes. Eat in or carry out. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.

▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.

Tuesday, April 23:

▪ Information Night on Becoming Catholic — 6:30 p.m. St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. For people seeking to learn more about the process of becoming Catholic. Director of Adult Faith Formation and Mission Matt Flynn will discuss what the process entails. There will be time for questions, and no commitment to becoming Catholic is necessary. The public is invited to attend. 618-632-3562.

Wednesday, April 24:

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ O’Fallon Town Hall hosted by Rep. Charlie Meier and Sen. Jason Plummer — 6:30 p.m. Katy Cavins Community Center, 308 E. 5th St., O’Fallon. Learn more about legislation pending in the Illinois General Assembly such as the graduated income tax, additional tax proposals, gun control, legalization of marijuana, job creation and other important issues. Free and open to the public. 618-651-0405 or 618-283-3000 for more information.

▪ Metro East MS Treatment Talk MS Group — 7 to 9 p.m. LINC, Inc., #15 Emerald Terrace, Swansea. Guest: Christie Derbin, Executive Director, National Multiple Sclerosis Society Gateway Chapter, will talk about programs and services available. All are welcome. 618-235-8823.

Saturday, April 27:

▪ World War II Canteen Dance — 6 to 10 p.m. Jefferson Barracks National Guard Post, Building 24, 24 Davis St., St. Louis. Doors open 5 p.m. Dance tickets, dinner and drinks (beer, wine, soft drinks, water) are included with $30 admission. Tables of eight available for $200, paid in advance. Dinner provided by Kenricks, served 5:30 to 7 p.m. 636-692-3436 or 314-615-8800.

▪ O’Fallon Garden Club Glo-Bingo — 7 p.m. Katy Cavins Community Center, 308 E. 5th St., O’Fallon. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Cash prizes, silent auction, raffle items, cash bar. Food available for purchase. Must be 18 and older to play. Cost: $25 per person in advance, $30 at the door. For tickets: ofallongardenclub.ticketleap.com/ofallon-illinois-glo-bingo. For information, 618-580-5530.

Friday, May 3:

▪ Caritas Family Solutions Golf Classic — 8 a.m. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. 7 a.m. Registration. Cost: $100 per person or $400 per team of four. Includes golf cart, driving range time. Breakfast, lunch and refreshments provided for all players. Skins and mulligans available for purchase. Contests and raffles. Registration required by April 19. 618-213-8717 or sam.lappe@caritasfamily.org

June 10-14:

▪ To Horner Park & Beyond: Sponsored by O’Fallon/Shiloh Area Girl Scouts — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Horner Park, Lebanon. Girl Scouts summer camp for Daisies - Ambassadors (grades K-12). Camp fee: $60 for Daisy-Brownie; $75 for Juniors/Cadettes; $15 for Seniors/Ambassadors. Registration deadline: May 14. Contact Winnie Kenney, winnie_kenney@hotmail.com