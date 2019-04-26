Top high school sports performances for Friday

JJAVA - Fotolia

BASEBALL

Brady Heinzmann, Carlyle

Heinzmann was nearly unhittable as he struck out 15 and allowed only one hit in a 7-0 win over Wood River. Heinzmann also drove in a pair of runs for Carlyle (6-15) which also received a 4-for-4 effort from Noah Crocker.





Tommy Speranzi, Freeburg

Speranzi helped ignite the Midgets offense with a pair of hits and four RBI as Freeburg (12-9) defeated Red Bud 10-2 in a Cahokia Conference game.

SOCCER

Chloe Graff, Columbia

Graff tallied her 13th goal of the season and added an assist as the powerful Eagles (16-2-1) defeated Middleton, Wis. at the Burlington, Iowa Tournament of Champions. Graff was one of seven Eagles players who tallied as least a point on Friday.





Faith Rackers, Mater Dei

Rackers scored a pair of goals and added an assist as the Knights (9-11-1) defeated Greenville 3-0 in a non-conference game.





Peyton Ganz and Gabby Parke, Freeburg

Ganz and Parke highlighted an offensive explosion with a pair of goals each as the Midgets (11-10) rolled past Mount Carmel 8-0.





SOFTBALL

Avery Budde, Central

Budde made sure the Cougars (14-5) got back on track as she went 4-for-4 with five RBI as Central eased past the Mascoutah Indians 15-4. Mascoutah falls to 3-14 for the season .

Lindsay Wibbenmeyer and Kaelyn Rheinecker, Columbia

Wibbenmeyer went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBI, while Rheinecker did not allow a hit in 4 1/3 innings as the Eagles defeated Waterloo 6-2 in a non-conference game. Rheinecker has a no-hitter and a perfect game to her credit in the past two weeks.





Liz Young, Triad

Young went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs as the Knights (14-6) defeated O’Fallon (13-7) in a battle of large school powers.



