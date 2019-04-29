Dana Morgan hired to take over Alton High basketball program

Dana Morgan, a former assistant coach at East St. Louis High School, has been named the new head basketball coach at Alton High School.

Morgan takes over the program from Eric Smith who resigned in March after seven years as the Redbirds coach. Alton was 133-76 with three Class 4A regional titles in Smith’s tenure.





A graduate of Tennessee State University, Morgan has also coached at Rend Lake College in Ina, IL., University of Illinois at Springfield and Lindenwood University.





“Coach Morgan was the clear cut choice for this position. His experience and his familiarity with our athletes and school and schedule were all major factors in being chosen as our next coach,’’ Alton Athletic Director Jeff Alderman said in a prepared statement. “We are all excited for coach to get to work and continue our proud basketball tradition”.

The announcement that Morgan has been named the new Redbirds coach is the second major recent change in the Alton athletic department.