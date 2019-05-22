Columbia girls defeat St. Teresa, earn trip to Class 1A state soccer tournament

Big hits, kicks and jumps Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Baseball, softball, girls soccer and track are in action.

The Columbia Eagles earned their first trip to the Class 1A Girls State Soccer Tournament since 2008 Tuesday by defeating Decatur St. Teresa 8-1 at the Columbia Super-Sectional.

Senior midfielder Chloe Graff scored early to highlight a five-goal first half and the Eagles (25-2-1) never looked back as they eased past an over matched St. Teresa team and into the Class 1A State Tournament on Friday at North Central College in Naperville.

Making its third trip to the state tournament, Columbiia will take on Lisle (18-1-2) beginning at 5 p.m. (Winnetka) North Shore Country Day (15-3) will play Herscher (23-4) in the other state semifinal at 7 p.m.





The two semifinal winners will play for the state championship on Saturday at 5 p.m. The third place game is set for 3 p.m.

Columbia made its first state tournament appearance in 2006, losing to Chicago Latin 3-2 in the title game. Two years later the Eagles defeated Herscher 4-0 in the third place game.

Fae Harrell led the way for Columbia on Tuesday, scoring three goals while Graff and Reagan Mauch each added a pair of goals. Haley Glover closed out the scoring with a goal for the Eagles.