Here’s the schedule for this weekend’s Midwest Salute to the Arts in Fairview Heights

Children’s entertainment at this year’s Midwest Salute to the Arts will include the Bubble Bus, Taleypo the Storyteller and the Children’s Creation Station. The Midwest Salute to the Arts event will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Children's entertainment at this year's Midwest Salute to the Arts will include the Bubble Bus, Taleypo the Storyteller and the Children's Creation Station. The Midwest Salute to the Arts event will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend the 33rd annual Midwest Salute to the Arts takes place at Moody Park in Fairview Heights, starting Friday night.

This art festival has something for everyone, including art demonstrations by local artist groups, live music, food and beverage vendors, and, of course, art.

The event takes place 6-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Here’s the schedule:

Gesso Stage Demo Artists

Demonstrations will take place during festival hours

Live music on the Gesso Stage

Children’s Entertainment

Children’s Gallery and Creation Station

The Children’s Gallery offers kids-only shopping. Kids can buy art without grown-ups nudging them toward something they like. The cost to enter the gallery is $10 and is intended for kids ages 5-13. Hours for the gallery are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Children’s Creation Station will have the same hours as the gallery. Kids’ activities include suncatchers, fun & silly masks, slap bracelets, Raising Cane’s Coloring the Love, Build a Spine Project and more.

The site for Midwest Salute to the Arts is located at 525 S. Ruby Lane in Fairview Heights. To learn more about the annual festival, visit midwestsalute.com.

