Here’s why two Steak ‘n Shake restaurants in the metro-east are temporarily closed

Eight Steak ‘n Shake restaurants in the St. Louis region are temporarily closed, according to the burger chain’s website.
In the metro-east, restaurant locations in Belleville and Fairview Heights are closed for remodeling.
“We are closed for maintenance,” a sign on the door at the Belleville location said Monday. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”
Wooden barricades at 4320 W. Main St. blocked off the restaurant.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Locations in Collinsville, Edwardsville, Wood River and O’Fallon are not on the listed as closed on the company’s website. Restaurant closures in Missouri include Maryland Heights, Maplewood, Ballwin and two locations in Chesterfield.
A call to Steak ‘n Shake’s corporate office was not immediately returned.
Comments