Fortel’s Pizza Den in Fairview Heights now closed

After 15 years in Fairview Heights, Fortel’s Pizza Den has permanently closed its metro-east location on Lincoln Trail, a store manager at the pizzeria’s Missouri store confirmed Thursday.
A handwritten “closed” sign on the front door marked the end of an era for the Fortel family and fans of the pizzeria.
The Affton, Missouri store will continue to operate.
Bob Fortel, who died in 2003, opened the family’s first restaurant in 1981 in Affton. The pizzeria moved out of that location and into a new store in Affton in 2003. Later that year, Fortel’s opened the Fairview Heights location at 10716 Lincoln Trail.
According to a sign on the store’s marquee, the Fairview Heights store permanently closed Feb. 16.
The owners could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday, and the phone line at the store was disconnected.
Fans of the restaurant can still visit the Affton store at 7932 MacKenzie Road.
