Fletcher’s Kitchen and Tap opens new Swansea location. Here’s when you can go.

Fletcher’s Kitchen and Tap will open its new restaurant at the old Clinton Hill Golf Course in Swansea this week.
Starting 11 a.m. Tuesday, a limited menu and drinks will be available while the staff trains at 1524 Clinton Hill Parkway in Swansea. Service at Fletcher’s Kitchen and Tap’s original location in west Belleville will continue, co-owners Mike Eiskant and Derek Betz confirmed ahead of the opening.
“It’s a really unique opportunity,” Eiskant said in November. “We’ll have the ability to do events. It was a tight space over there. We could only get so big. This enables us to use the outdoor space, which a lot of people love.”
Known for its hickory grill, soup and pizza, Fletcher’s opened its Belleville location at 6101 W. Main St. in 2004.
Eiskant and Betz purchased the Swansea property and went to work improving the place in 2018. Both said they have searched for years before buying the former golf course building and more than acre of surrounding land.
Metro-east developer Mark Halloran owns the remaining property. He purchased the Clinton Hill Golf Course in Swansea for about $1.5 million, and wants to bring office buildings to the area.
“The economy is doing very well right now so this is a good time to do it,” Halloran said in January 2018. “That’s an unserved location. There’s a lot of houses around it.” Halloran also noted that he expects demand for the office buildings because “a lot of people like to have their offices close to them.”
