Does your dog want a cannoli? New Swansea pet boutique sells treats, gifts for pets.

From birthday cake and cannolis to fashionable collars and soft beds, pet owners and their fur babies will find a colorful collection of gifts and treats at the new pet boutique in Swansea.
Muttley and Me opened Feb. 16 at 2427 North Illinois Street, Suite B.
Owners Jason and Christina Keck also own the popular gift and clothing boutique, Peace by Piece, next door. Jason Keck said the couple took suggestions from their customers before agreeing to open a pet boutique in the neighboring space.
Treats and gifts for pets have flown off the shelves since then, and customers are bringing their fur babies for visits.
“There’s probably been 30 to 35 dogs who have come to visit already,” Keck said. “We haven’t had any cat visitors yet, but we have stuff for them, too.”
The items in the bakery case are made in New Jersey, and other edible gifts in the store were shipped in from Canada. The country has stricter regulations for pet food makers, Keck explained.
“Anything in here that you can give to your pet is a nice natural product,” Keck said Wednesday. “If it’s not good for the pet, we’re not bringing it in.”
Keck and his wife, Christina, have always loved animals. Their dog Cooper, died one day after the store opened. Photographs of Cooper now hang in the store along with dogs that belong to employees.
The store also has clothing items for men and women, key chains, handbags and other accessories for owners who want to showoff their love for dogs and cats.
Muttley and Me will celebrate its grand opening at 10 a.m. March 23, but you don’t have to wait until then to shop.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 618-641-8176 or visit muttleyme.com.
